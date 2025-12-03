Say Goodbye To Soggy Food: Air Fryer Leftovers Taste Like They Were Just Made

Leftovers are lifesavers for those of us too busy to cook every night. In fact, a pro meal planning tip is to make more than you need when preparing a meal so it'll last you more than one night. That said, soggy leftovers are sad renditions of their former selves. But you can revive soggy leftovers by reheating them in an air fryer.

The air fryer has become America's favorite appliance because it instills a crunchy exterior and tender interior of fried food without a vat of hot oil by circulating hot air around any food you put into it. Just as it crisps up ingredients you're making from scratch, the air fryer will do a quick and thorough job of instilling that same crisp to leftovers that have been sitting in the fridge and accumulating moisture. Whatever moisture that has seeped out of that chicken breast or floppy french fries will rapidly evaporate thanks to the hot air the air fryer cranks out. Many air fryers even have a setting for reheating leftovers, so you don't have to guess proper temperatures or cooking times.

Air fryers are much faster than a toaster oven, to say nothing of the stove. Plus, you don't have to dirty sauce pans or baking sheets as you can put leftovers directly into the air fryer basket. While microwaves are just as fast at reheating food, their mechanism of heating doesn't crisp up food nor does it heat as evenly as an air fryer.