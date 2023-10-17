The Best Way To Reheat Leftover Pasta In An Air Fryer

Some meals like pizza and Thanksgiving leftovers are known to taste better when reheated the next day. The flavors and textures seemingly come together overnight, enhancing the overall pleasure of eating the food as it ages. With other foods, like pasta, deriving that same pleasure requires an air fryer, not a microwave.

When microwaved, pasta tends to stick together and dry out, ridding it of the creamy, tender texture from the day before. The next choice may be to reheat it on the stove; however, you can actually turn to the air fryer, instead. The device can warm up day-old pasta just like an oven would.

To reheat pasta in the air fryer, preheat it at 350 degrees Fahrenheit and place the pasta on aluminum foil to prevent it from drying up. Sprinkle a small amount of water onto the pasta to keep it from drying up. After around 5 to 10 minutes, the pasta should be thoroughly heated. A little extra cheese halfway through cooking will add a slightly crunchy texture to the pasta.