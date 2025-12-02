Here's How To Cook Green Beans Like They Do At Din Tai Fung (For A Fraction Of The Cost)
If you're a fan of xiao long bao, then you likely already know Din Tai Fung is among the best restaurants in Los Angeles for soup dumplings. In addition to its famed soup dumplings, Din Tai Fung is also known for a number of delicious side dishes, including an irresistible portion of garlic green beans that has fans far and wide clamoring for a copycat. Luckily, Tasting Table recipe developer, Michelle Bottalico, put together a replica recipe that will allow you to enjoy the popular dish in the comfort of your own home, and at a more accessible price.
Tasting Table's copycat Din Tai Fung green beans recipe calls for a handful of ingredients and comes together in less than 20 minutes with prep and cook time combined. Start with a half pound of green beans that you've washed, dried, trimmed, and cut in half. You'll also need neutral vegetable oil, four cloves of minced garlic, ¼ teaspoon of salt, and ⅛ teaspoon of either chicken or mushroom bouillon powder, depending on your taste and dietary preferences. Fry the green beans in batches before removing them from the pan and using the residual oil to saute your garlic. Once lightly browned, add the fried green beans, salt, and bouillon powder back into the pan, and toss everything together.
Whether you're filling out a holiday menu or finding something new to add to your weeknight meal rotation, this is one of many green bean recipes you'll want year round. Filled with savory flavors and essential nutrients, this side dish can accompany a wide variety of entrees. If you've ever been hesitant about eating green beans, this simple recipe will surely change your mind.
How to serve Din Tai Fung-style green beans at home
With approximately 12 minutes of cooking time, you'll be pleasantly surprised at just how easily these budget-friendly, Din Tai Fun-style green beans come to life. As such, it's a good idea to prepare the dish to be served immediately alongside whatever other sides or entrees you'd like.
This dish is a delightful dupe of the Din Tai Fung version and can be served as is, but you can also accentuate it with even other complementary ingredients such as a sprinkle of toasted sesame seeds or furikake seasoning. Serve the green beans with rice, noodles, or alongside a quick and easy egg drop soup. You can also top them with a number of robust proteins including pork, beef, chicken, tofu, or even fish to turn it into a full-fledged meal.
Otherwise, pair this side dish with your favorite Din Tai Fung-inspired entrees such as pork or chicken katsu, stir-fried vegetables, or a batch of xiao long bao. These flavorful green beans would also make a wonderful accompaniment to a spicy Chinese pepper steak recipe. However you wish to enjoy these vegetables, it will feel like a taste of Din Tai Fung in your very own kitchen.