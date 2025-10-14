15 Minutes And 5 Ingredients Is All You Need For Egg Drop Soup

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Soup is good food for just about any season. Whether the weather is warm or cold, there's surely a soup to satisfy. If you're a fan of classic Chinese restaurant egg drop soup, you might be surprised to find out that you can make your own at home in record time and using minimal ingredients. Thanks to the ingenuity of Tasting Table recipe developer, Kristen Carli, you too can prepare a 15-minute homemade egg drop soup recipe to rival your favorite restaurant-made version.

The only five ingredients required to make this delicious soup are eggs, green onions, chicken broth, crushed ginger, and either soy sauce or tamari. The process for simmering the broth, adding the drops of egg, and garnishing with a generous helping of sliced green onions takes no more than 15 minutes to yield a warm and fulfilling bowl. This can be served alongside rice, noodles, or any of your favorite Chinese dishes.

When it comes to making this soup, the most effort required is for the addition of the eggs. Start by mixing chicken broth, crushed ginger, and soy sauce in a pot and letting it simmer. While it's simmering, whisk together the egg components. Then, slowly drop them into your soup and let the wisps cook. You can adjust this recipe by using a homemade chicken broth or choosing your preferred store-bought version. There are also plenty of other variations you can try to dress up this classic.