The Ingredient Swap For A Thicker And Clearer Egg Drop Soup

For most of us, egg drop soup is an occasional part of our order at the neighborhood Chinese spot. But for those home cooks who really appreciate the soup, it's not terribly difficult to make at home, perhaps with the help of our 15-minute homemade egg drop soup recipe. To thicken the broth, most recipes call for corn starch — but we've got a strong case as to why you might want to use potato starch in the pot instead.

One of the reasons why potato starch can be a better choice is that it provides a clearer color, so the broth will be more transparent. Potato starch has finer grains and less fat content, which is why its color is clearer compared to corn starch. As a thickener, potato starch goes further than corn starch does, so it will thicken the soup with far less of the ingredient. Its flavor is also neutral so you don't have to worry about altering the taste of your homemade soup.