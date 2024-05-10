You Only Need One Ingredient Addition For Heartier Egg Drop Soup

Don't sleep on egg drop soup. Steaming hot from the pot, this seemingly humble Asian dish is an entwined marvel of homemade comfort and soothing flavors. No matter the main course, having a bowl of egg drop soup on the table is a surefire way to complete the meal. Good as more than just a side dish, you can turn it into a hearty main course with only one extra ingredient: noodles. Substantial and versatile with a subtle taste that doesn't alter the soup's essence, needless to say, noodles are a welcome addition.

While being able to fill you up is not something you'd normally seek out egg drop soup for, it can be surprisingly satisfying when you finally get it in this dish. Noodles are the easiest shortcut for achieving this without any extra hard work, flavor-altering ingredients, or other elaborate means. They don't particularly alter the taste, but they do absorb the broth and spices exceptionally well. Soaking up the eggy taste and mildly savory, aromatic hints, they seamlessly incorporate themselves into the soup.

The texture, on the other hand, gets a major boost with this noodle addition. As the strands simmer in the silky smooth broth, they soften to a tender but slightly chewy consistency. Needless to say, the soup is delightfully thickened, creating a more deeply satisfying eating experience.