You Only Need One Ingredient Addition For Heartier Egg Drop Soup
Don't sleep on egg drop soup. Steaming hot from the pot, this seemingly humble Asian dish is an entwined marvel of homemade comfort and soothing flavors. No matter the main course, having a bowl of egg drop soup on the table is a surefire way to complete the meal. Good as more than just a side dish, you can turn it into a hearty main course with only one extra ingredient: noodles. Substantial and versatile with a subtle taste that doesn't alter the soup's essence, needless to say, noodles are a welcome addition.
While being able to fill you up is not something you'd normally seek out egg drop soup for, it can be surprisingly satisfying when you finally get it in this dish. Noodles are the easiest shortcut for achieving this without any extra hard work, flavor-altering ingredients, or other elaborate means. They don't particularly alter the taste, but they do absorb the broth and spices exceptionally well. Soaking up the eggy taste and mildly savory, aromatic hints, they seamlessly incorporate themselves into the soup.
The texture, on the other hand, gets a major boost with this noodle addition. As the strands simmer in the silky smooth broth, they soften to a tender but slightly chewy consistency. Needless to say, the soup is delightfully thickened, creating a more deeply satisfying eating experience.
An infinite array of noodle options for your soup
Asian cuisine is abundant with noodle varieties, so it's safe to say you will rarely run out of options. No matter your preferences, rest assured there's a type of noodle that can meet the demand perfectly. You can hardly go wrong with ramen noodles and instant noodles, but egg noodles can be just as good, especially if you like the smooth, soft texture. While small-strand varieties tend to be more common, wide-strand ones like knife-cut noodles, hand-rolled noodles, or biang biang noodles are superb at fully absorbing the soup and its flavors. For a melt-in-your-mouth ultra-softness, wonton strips are the way to go. If you have actual wontons, all the better. They're fun and satisfying to bite into and also bring a savory touch that amps up the soup's mild flavors.
Venturing into more of a fusion area, you could even give Italian pasta a try. It works in a pinch if you don't have Asian noodles in the pantry, or simply want to experiment with something new and unusual. Spaghetti is the closest in shape and texture to egg noodles, albeit a bit thicker and chewier. However, you may find smaller varieties like macaroni, conchiglie, ditalini, or tubetti to be a refreshing change from the usual long strands. In fact, pasta is quite common in Italian soups, including the cuisine's very own version of egg drop soup known as stracciatella.