The Worst Aluminum Foil Actually Comes From A Popular Brand
Of all the purchases that one needs to make to stock a modern kitchen, the brand of aluminum foil is not one that generally gets too much thought. Odds are you either just snatch up the cheapest option on the shelf or fall back to a brand that you trust. But given all of the clever aluminum foil hacks there are out there, you might actually want to start thinking about your foil choice. And if you are the sort that generally relies on brand recognition, we have some bad news: Glad aluminum foil came in last place in our ranking of popular aluminum foil brands.
Tasting Table took on the task of putting seven different brands of aluminum foil through their paces with a variety of tests. We looked at every aspect, from the container it arrived in to the sturdiness of the foil and, of course, how effectively it achieved simple culinary tasks like sealing in the steam of a freshly baked potato. Unfortunately for Glad, our tests did not go well with the brand's offering.
There were problems from the start for this popular aluminum foil, with the sheets tearing unevenly thanks to the combination of a too-thin foil and a poor cutting edge. Considering this product was on the more expensive end of the foil spectrum, there was no salvaging these results. In the end, it wound up at the bottom of the ranking.
How the internet feels about Glad aluminum foil
When you don't have anything to compare it to, it is easy to chalk up the awkward torn sheets of Glad aluminum foil to the nature of the product as a whole. In fact, this might explain why, generally, folks across the internet seem to feel alright about this brand. If you look at Glad Aluminum Foil on Amazon, it boasts a respectable, if not fantastic, 4.3 stars out of 5, with some users even noting that it is "a great product" that's "nice and strong" and "worth every penny!" There are, however, two sides to the story.
Drop down to the one-star reviews, and you will find stories that better match our testing experience. "Tears every way but straight," reported one one-star reviewer, following it with, "Would've given 'zero' stars if available." Others echo the same, stating that "it never came out in a sheet, only in little pieces." The quality of the foil clearly doesn't bother everyone who uses it, but many have a tough time with it.
If you picked up a roll of Glad aluminum foil before you knew better, don't worry; there are lots of ways to use even a not-so-good roll of foil. Aluminum foil makes a great hack for discarding cooking grease; just line a bowl, pour the grease in, and then solidify it on the counter or in the freezer. You can also whip up a quick funnel out of foil in a pinch, or use aluminum foil to mimic a roasting rack. So, while we wouldn't suggest buying another roll of Glad brand aluminum foil, you also don't need to toss what you've got.