The Worst Aluminum Foil Actually Comes From A Popular Brand

Of all the purchases that one needs to make to stock a modern kitchen, the brand of aluminum foil is not one that generally gets too much thought. Odds are you either just snatch up the cheapest option on the shelf or fall back to a brand that you trust. But given all of the clever aluminum foil hacks there are out there, you might actually want to start thinking about your foil choice. And if you are the sort that generally relies on brand recognition, we have some bad news: Glad aluminum foil came in last place in our ranking of popular aluminum foil brands.

Tasting Table took on the task of putting seven different brands of aluminum foil through their paces with a variety of tests. We looked at every aspect, from the container it arrived in to the sturdiness of the foil and, of course, how effectively it achieved simple culinary tasks like sealing in the steam of a freshly baked potato. Unfortunately for Glad, our tests did not go well with the brand's offering.

There were problems from the start for this popular aluminum foil, with the sheets tearing unevenly thanks to the combination of a too-thin foil and a poor cutting edge. Considering this product was on the more expensive end of the foil spectrum, there was no salvaging these results. In the end, it wound up at the bottom of the ranking.