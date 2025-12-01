Love To Make Homemade Coffee Creamer? This Kirkland Staple Is Your Key Ingredient
If there's one thing America loves, it's coffee creamer. The market size of creamer was valued at $5 billion in 2025, according to data from Straits Research, and that was only set to increase further in the coming years. And while there are plenty of options out there, some creamers can be expensive, and they're not exactly the most natural of products. The good news is that if you want to avoid a long ingredients list, you can easily make your own coffee creamer at home using a Costco staple: Kirkland Evaporated Milk.
You can use evaporated milk in nearly any DIY coffee creamer recipe, and the Kirkland one is a great option. The product has a 4.7 out of five-star rating on the Costco website, and the reviews are favorable on Amazon, as well. At $14.99 for a dozen 12-ounce cans, it's a great value for money, and customers have praised its "rich and creamy" quality.
Kirkland Evaporated Milk is commonly used in homemade coffee creamer, and it actually has a slightly thinner consistency than other brands, which works well for those who are used to a lighter creamer. Plus, evaporated milk can create a healthier creamer than condensed milk, thanks to its low sugar content.
How to make homemade coffee creamer
To make your own coffee creamer using the Kirkland Evaporated milk, you'll need to get a hold of just one other ingredient: regular milk. All you really need to do is shake equal amounts of both milks together, but some people like to heat them together in a pot until combined. You can also just add the evaporated milk right to your coffee.
Evaporated milk is essentially just milk that's been boiled down to make it thicker, so your homemade creamer will benefit from some added sugar if you like a sweeter coffee. You can melt the brown sugar into your milk while it's on the stove, or try out a sweetener that easily dissolves if you're opting for the shake method. If you want to keep things natural, maple syrup and honey are great options.
It's also easy to add flavors to homemade creamer. A little vanilla extract is a great option, as are warm spices like cinnamon, nutmeg, or cardamom. You could add a small pump of a flavored syrup, too, and baristas love to use these fall ingredients for homemade creamer.
Make sure you add the Kirkland Evaporated Milk to your cart the next time you visit Costco. And just so you know, there are other Kirkland products that can transform your morning coffee, too.