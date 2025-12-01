Love To Make Homemade Coffee Creamer? This Kirkland Staple Is Your Key Ingredient

If there's one thing America loves, it's coffee creamer. The market size of creamer was valued at $5 billion in 2025, according to data from Straits Research, and that was only set to increase further in the coming years. And while there are plenty of options out there, some creamers can be expensive, and they're not exactly the most natural of products. The good news is that if you want to avoid a long ingredients list, you can easily make your own coffee creamer at home using a Costco staple: Kirkland Evaporated Milk.

You can use evaporated milk in nearly any DIY coffee creamer recipe, and the Kirkland one is a great option. The product has a 4.7 out of five-star rating on the Costco website, and the reviews are favorable on Amazon, as well. At $14.99 for a dozen 12-ounce cans, it's a great value for money, and customers have praised its "rich and creamy" quality.

Kirkland Evaporated Milk is commonly used in homemade coffee creamer, and it actually has a slightly thinner consistency than other brands, which works well for those who are used to a lighter creamer. Plus, evaporated milk can create a healthier creamer than condensed milk, thanks to its low sugar content.