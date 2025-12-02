10 Store-Bought Bao Buns, Ranked

Just like dumplings, bao buns are a major trend — and one that isn't going anywhere anytime soon. Pronounced "bow" (like "wow" but with a B), the buns have rolled their way over from Chinese cuisine and right into our hearts and stomachs. They're simple when you get right down to it: just a wheat flour-based bun that's steamed and stuffed with ingredients. They're beloved because of their fluffiness and versatility. Known as cha siu bao, filling them with barbecue pork is a popular style, yet plenty of other options exist out there, packed with chicken, beef, tofu, veggies, and even duck.

Ordering bao buns fresh at a restaurant is hands-down the best way to experience their supple texture and savory flavors. When those bao cravings call at home, you can also reach for a store-bought option. I recently did just to see what brands are dominating in this space and, more importantly, which ones set themselves apart in terms of taste. I ended up finding 10 different bao buns to try — mostly from the freezer aisle — from seven distinct brands.

Once I got them home, I cooked them up as per the instructions on the bag or box and judged them based on a few key criteria. These included the texture and taste of the outer bun (the softer the better), the amount of inner ingredients, and, of course, the quality and taste of the inner filling. I wound up with a lineup that stretched from the worst to the absolute best buns.