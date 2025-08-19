Target's Best Good & Gather Snacking Nut Is A Sweet And Salty Delight
We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.
Nuts are a satisfying snack, packing a wealth of nutritional benefits alongside a buttery, rich flavor and addictively crunchy texture. Target's popular Good & Gather nut brand encompasses plenty of different varieties. Tasting Table sampled and ranked 14 Good & Gather snacking nut flavors and notably, our overall favorite was as nutritious as it was delicious. We ranked the Himalayan salted dark chocolate almonds as our No. 1 simply because they provided the perfect balance of sweet, savory, and salty. The Himalayan salt brings out the bittersweet taste of the dark chocolate along with the savory nuttiness of the almond. The chocolate was a perfectly thick coating for a crunchy, fresh almond center.
The thick dark chocolate also nearly doubled the size of a regular almond, while the intensity of the taste made it easier to stick to the correct serving size while still feeling fully satisfied. While a chocolate covered nut might not strike you as healthy, you'll be impressed by the nutritional facts for this decadently sweet and savory snack. It packs a well-rounded macro-nutrient profile comprised of protein, fat, and fiber. Furthermore, dark chocolate is known for its high antioxidant content. It's also got caffeine — albeit less than a cup of coffee — so a handful of these nuts will boost nutrition, taste, and energy too.
Target customers gave these almonds glowing reviews
Not only were Good & Gather Himalayan salted dark chocolate almonds our top pick of the bunch, but thousands of Target customers clearly felt likewise. One reviewer put it perfectly by gushing that they are "a great balance of sweet and salty!" adding, "The almonds are crunchy and create a complex texture to the silky chocolate cover." Plenty of people view the snack as a healthy alternative to ice cream, candy, or baked goods to enjoy as a guilt-free dessert. A diabetic customer wrote that the chocolate covered almonds were a "very tasty healthier treat for some of us with diabetes," pointing out, "A serving of these is not super high in carbs or sugar and is very satisfying for a sweet craving."
Another reviewer extended their benefits to other dietary restrictions by confirming that these almonds are an "excellent snack for my gluten and dairy-free diet." Dark chocolate strikes a sophisticated balance between sweet and bitter, and the almonds complement both flavors with their savory notes. So, these almonds aren't just an addictive snack to enjoy after dinner. You can also serve a bowl of them to guests at a wine tasting (check out our recommendations for the best wines to pair with dark chocolate). Both dark chocolate and nuts are great parings for cheese boards, too. We personally reckon a high-quality parmesan is the fancy cheese you should be pairing with dark chocolate.