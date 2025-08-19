Target's Best Good & Gather Snacking Nut Is A Sweet And Salty Delight

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Nuts are a satisfying snack, packing a wealth of nutritional benefits alongside a buttery, rich flavor and addictively crunchy texture. Target's popular Good & Gather nut brand encompasses plenty of different varieties. Tasting Table sampled and ranked 14 Good & Gather snacking nut flavors and notably, our overall favorite was as nutritious as it was delicious. We ranked the Himalayan salted dark chocolate almonds as our No. 1 simply because they provided the perfect balance of sweet, savory, and salty. The Himalayan salt brings out the bittersweet taste of the dark chocolate along with the savory nuttiness of the almond. The chocolate was a perfectly thick coating for a crunchy, fresh almond center.

The thick dark chocolate also nearly doubled the size of a regular almond, while the intensity of the taste made it easier to stick to the correct serving size while still feeling fully satisfied. While a chocolate covered nut might not strike you as healthy, you'll be impressed by the nutritional facts for this decadently sweet and savory snack. It packs a well-rounded macro-nutrient profile comprised of protein, fat, and fiber. Furthermore, dark chocolate is known for its high antioxidant content. It's also got caffeine — albeit less than a cup of coffee — so a handful of these nuts will boost nutrition, taste, and energy too.