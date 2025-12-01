Turn Store-Bought Cheesecake Into A Gourmet Dessert With This Boozy Topping

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

When you elevate a frozen cheesecake with a gourmet topping, your dinner guests will never guess that you didn't make it. One boozy topping that turns a traditional New York-style cheesecake into a restaurant-quality dessert is a whiskey caramel sauce. Caramel sauce adds a deep, rich, toffee-like flavor to cheesecake. The underlying nutty, toasted notes are amplified with the addition of bourbon.

While you don't need to choose an expensive bourbon for this recipe, it helps to pick an aged, smoked bourbon with hints of maple or agave, like the Knob Creek Smoked Maple Small Batch Bourbon. You can make the caramel sauce from scratch or melt caramel candies into a sauce. To do this, put a bag of unwrapped caramels in a saucepan with heavy cream or evaporated milk. Then heat everything, stirring continuously, until it is smooth. Add two tablespoons of the bourbon and stir to combine.

To make a homemade salted caramel sauce, you will need butter, brown sugar, heavy cream, vanilla extract, and sea salt. After adding the cream and butter to the caramelized sugar, stir in the vanilla, sea salt, and about two tablespoons of bourbon. If you plan to use the sauce right away, let it cool for about 10 minutes and pour it over your thawed cheesecake. You can also make sauce ahead of time and store it in the fridge in an airtight container for up to a month, then microwave it in 20-second increments until it is soft enough to pour.