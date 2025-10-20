Forget Whipped Cream, Top Your Pumpkin Pie With A Sweet And Salty Sauce Instead

Looking for a way to up your pumpkin pie game this holiday season? If you're always the go-to person in your family for making the traditional pumpkin pie, you may find yourself bored with using the same recipe year after year. Rather than sticking with the classic topping of homemade whipped cream or canned whipped cream, consider trying something different.

One of the biggest mistakes you can make with pumpkin pie is not serving it creatively. And while whipped cream is perhaps the safest choice of topping, there are many creative pumpkin pie toppings that aren't whipped cream. For instance, salted caramel sauce is the ideal combination of sweet and salty, and it perfectly complements the traditional spices used in pumpkin pie. While whipped cream adds a sweet layer to your pie, the deep, toasted notes of the caramel enhance the warm spices in the pie to create a more complex, rich flavor profile.

Our salted caramel sauce recipe only requires five ingredients: butter, brown sugar, heavy cream, sea salt, and vanilla. You can make it in 10 to 15 minutes, or just buy pre-made caramel sauce at the store. There are endless ways to incorporate it in your holiday meal, from topping your pumpkin pie or ice cream to adding a splash to your morning coffee to give you the extra pep you need to handle the holiday baking and houseguests.