The Worst Store-Bought Chicken Dumplings Aren't Terrible, They Just Need Something More

By A.J. Forget
a plate of potstickers garnished with sesame seeds beside a dish of dipping sauce and chopsticks Roxiller/Getty Images

Dumplings are one of those perfect foods to buy in the frozen section of the grocery store. Yes, you can make them yourself, but it is a lot of work prepping the filling and carefully folding each individual little parcel. The bag of dumplings in the freezer section gives you a lot less control, but you can get them from the fridge to the table in just a few minutes. Though, depending on the brand you buy, you might need a little more work to get them to a place that you'll be happy to serve and eat them. According to the Tasting Table ranking of store-bought chicken dumplings by Samantha Maxwell, this is especially true when it comes to Signature Select Chicken Potstickers.

In her ranking, they fell to the very bottom of the list — but that is not to say that they are entirely without merit. On the plus side, they are a low-cost option, and they have plenty of chicken in the filling. The downside to these dumplings is that they simply don't have a whole lot of flavor. She noted that the wrappers were on the thick side, the vegetables (cabbage and scallions) were hardly detectable, and even the chicken itself barely registered a salty note on the palate. That said, it's not too tough a task to take a tedious plate of potstickers and turn them into a delicious meal. At its simplest, all you need is a succulent sauce.

How to make these middling dumplings into something wonderful

one cooked potsticker in a small dish beside a bag of Signature Select Chicken Potstickers Samantha Maxwell/Tasting Table

Really, the trouble might be deciding between the multitude of options for how you want to spice these dumplings up. You can easily upgrade dumplings with a simple three-ingredient sauce made from just soy sauce, rice vinegar, and chili oil. Or, if you prefer things a bit on the sweeter side, a sweet chili sauce recipe might be more up your alley. But there are many options beyond just adding a sauce.

Of the many frozen dumpling hacks for restaurant-quality meals, the paths lead to everything from sauces to salads to soups. You can easily toss a few chicken dumplings on top of a salad or some flavorful slaw to make up for a little bit of lacking flavor. Floating them in an aromatic broth is also a guaranteed culinary win, and they add an interesting textural component to a stir fry as well. Or you can go ahead and give your chicken potstickers the casserole treatment, and toss them into a dumpling bake recipe.

Before you get ahead of yourself with these more complex recipes, however, you might want to give these Signature Select Chicken Potstickers a taste for yourself. While they were at the bottom of our list, generally people around the internet are pretty happy with them. A quick glance at the Safeway website shows an average of 4.8 stars from 63 reviews for these dumplings, as well as comments like: "So good and worth every penny." So, you can see for yourself — just make sure you have the fixings for a good sauce, in case you find them as bland as we did.

