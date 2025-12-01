The Worst Store-Bought Chicken Dumplings Aren't Terrible, They Just Need Something More

Dumplings are one of those perfect foods to buy in the frozen section of the grocery store. Yes, you can make them yourself, but it is a lot of work prepping the filling and carefully folding each individual little parcel. The bag of dumplings in the freezer section gives you a lot less control, but you can get them from the fridge to the table in just a few minutes. Though, depending on the brand you buy, you might need a little more work to get them to a place that you'll be happy to serve and eat them. According to the Tasting Table ranking of store-bought chicken dumplings by Samantha Maxwell, this is especially true when it comes to Signature Select Chicken Potstickers.

In her ranking, they fell to the very bottom of the list — but that is not to say that they are entirely without merit. On the plus side, they are a low-cost option, and they have plenty of chicken in the filling. The downside to these dumplings is that they simply don't have a whole lot of flavor. She noted that the wrappers were on the thick side, the vegetables (cabbage and scallions) were hardly detectable, and even the chicken itself barely registered a salty note on the palate. That said, it's not too tough a task to take a tedious plate of potstickers and turn them into a delicious meal. At its simplest, all you need is a succulent sauce.