Review: Only One Harry Potter X Coffee Mate Butterbeer Flavored Creamer Will Transport You To Hogwarts
There's certainly no shortage of coffee creamer flavors out there, so no matter how you take your morning cup of joe, you aren't limited when it comes to options. There are the classics, like simple vanilla coffee creamer, and more unique, specialty flavors, like Coffee mate's "Harry Potter"-inspired Butterbeer creamers. These brand-new products supposedly capture the sweet, butterscotchy, caramelly essence of the beloved "Harry Potter" beverage — no trip to The Three Broomsticks necessary.
As someone who is no stranger to Coffee mate's specialty creamers — I've reviewed both its fall 2024 flavor lineup and its "White Lotus"-inspired creamers — I was up to the task of trying out these Butterbeer varieties. I tasted both the regular and zero-sugar versions, sampling each with plain black coffee to really get a feel for the flavor. Not only did I pay attention to whether these creamers tasted good, but I also looked out for those hallmark Butterbeer notes — specifically, butterscotch, cream soda, caramel, and vanilla — to see if they truly embodied the magic of the famous fictional beverage or not.
Some recommendations are based on firsthand impressions of promotional materials and products provided by the manufacturer.
What are the Harry Potter x Coffee mate Butterbeer Flavored Creamers?
If you're someone who regularly peruses the creamer section at your grocery store, you might be thinking that "Harry Potter" creamers aren't exactly new. Indeed, this isn't Coffee mate's first foray into the world of "Harry Potter" — the brand has previously released Cauldron Cake Creamer and White Chocolate Peppermint Toad Zero Sugar Creamer, each inspired by the beloved franchise.
These new Butterbeer creamers are Coffee mate's latest offering, which, according to a press release from the company, showcase "notes of sweet butterscotch and cream flavor, as well as flavors of caramel." While Butterbeer may be a fictional beverage, it's worth noting that there are multiple real-life iterations of the drink out there, as well as many other Butterbeer-flavored treats. In the "Harry Potter" world, Butterbeer can be served cold or warm; these creamers aim to capture that sweet, creamy flavor more than anything else — in both regular and zero-sugar versions.
Price and availability
At the time of writing, the Harry Potter x Coffee mate Butterbeer Flavored Creamers aren't yet available to purchase, but they're due to start appearing in select U.S. stores in December 2025, with a nationwide release set for January 2026. The exact locations where you'll be able to find these Butterbeer creamers may vary once they're fully released, but there's a good chance most grocery stores that stock a variety of Coffee mate creamers will offer these specialty flavors, too.
The price of these new creamers, like the availability, may vary depending on where you live and where you do your grocery shopping. Both the regular and zero-sugar Butterbeer flavors will come in 28-ounce bottles and retail for around $4.49. There's also a Butterbeer-flavored cold foam set to release alongside the creamers, which will come in a 14-ounce can priced at $5.49.
Taste test: Butterbeer Flavored Creamer
To kick off the tasting, I started with the regular Harry Potter x Coffee mate Butterbeer flavor and brewed an 8-ounce cup of plain black coffee, so the creamer could speak for itself. I stirred in 2 tablespoons of creamer, which is more than I would usually add to a coffee that size, but I wanted to make sure that I was really tasting the product.
Right off the bat, I picked up notes of rich butterscotch with aspects of caramel, which slowly transformed into a more typical vanilla flavor. I appreciated that the coffee tasted sweet but not cloying, which added the decadent flavor profile. However, I did wish that the cream soda notes were more prominent, in fact, I sort of longed for a creamier character overall. Also, after a few sips, I found that my coffee started to taste like a cup of regular coffee with milk and sugar, rather than a Butterbeer-flavored beverage.
Overall, I enjoyed this Butterbeer-flavored creamer and appreciated that it had a butterscotch-forward flavor, at least at first. My only complaint would be that I wanted even stronger notes of cream soda, caramel, and butterscotch in general, but there's no denying that this creamer tasted good. It's not exactly easy to capture the essence of a soda-like beverage in creamer form, so for what it's worth, I think this was a pretty successful take on Butterbeer.
Taste test: Butterbeer Zero Sugar Flavored Creamer
To sample the Harry Potter x Coffee mate Butterbeer Zero Sugar Flavored Creamer, I followed an identical protocol to the regular version's process. I started with an 8-ounce cup of hot black coffee and stirred in 2 tablespoons of creamer. I also made sure to wait about 20 minutes after sampling the regular creamer so that its taste was out of my mouth and I could get a true sense of what the zero-sugar version had to offer.
Unfortunately, I wasn't a huge fan of what the zero-sugar Butterbeer creamer had to offer. Unlike the regular version, which led with a butterscotch-forward flavor, this one didn't taste a whole lot like butterscotch. In fact, I was struggling to put my finger on exactly what it did taste like, other than a vague artificial sweetness that was maybe hinting at butterscotch but could never quite get there. As such, those desirable Butterbeer flavor notes really weren't there, be they vanilla, caramel, or cream soda. That artificial sweetener flavor also really stuck around long after the sip of coffee was over, and more than anything, I found myself longing for the regular Butterbeer creamer.
Ultimately, I think it's understandable that a zero-sugar version of a creamer may not be quite as tasty as its full-sugar counterpart. However, I was still hoping for a stronger butterscotch flavor, and this creamer dropped the ball a little bit in terms of delivering those classic Butterbeer notes and not being completely bogged down by a general, overarching artificial sweetener flavor.
Final thoughts
After sampling both Harry Potter x Coffee mate Butterbeer Flavored Creamers, I feel confident in recommending the regular version. Though I did sort of wish for an even stronger butterscotch flavor or perhaps more noticeable notes of cream soda, the creamer did, at the very least, deliver on a recognizable Butterbeer flavor profile that went down quite easy. I appreciated that the creamer wasn't too sweet or too cloying; if anything, those who enjoy more subtle flavors would likely enjoy this creamer.
The zero-sugar creamer, on the other hand, isn't one that I'd necessarily recommend, though I can at least say that it's worth giving it a try for yourself if zero-sugar creamers are your thing. Someone more used to a zero-sugar creamer might not have such an issue with the artificial sweetener flavor, though I'd imagine that just about anyone who tries the creamer might long for a more prominent butterscotch flavor. But if you're a big "Harry Potter" fan or Butterbeer fan and can't decide which creamer to opt for, definitely go for the regular version, if possible, for the best flavor and most enjoyable cup of coffee.