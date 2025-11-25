Review: Only One Harry Potter X Coffee Mate Butterbeer Flavored Creamer Will Transport You To Hogwarts

There's certainly no shortage of coffee creamer flavors out there, so no matter how you take your morning cup of joe, you aren't limited when it comes to options. There are the classics, like simple vanilla coffee creamer, and more unique, specialty flavors, like Coffee mate's "Harry Potter"-inspired Butterbeer creamers. These brand-new products supposedly capture the sweet, butterscotchy, caramelly essence of the beloved "Harry Potter" beverage — no trip to The Three Broomsticks necessary.

As someone who is no stranger to Coffee mate's specialty creamers — I've reviewed both its fall 2024 flavor lineup and its "White Lotus"-inspired creamers — I was up to the task of trying out these Butterbeer varieties. I tasted both the regular and zero-sugar versions, sampling each with plain black coffee to really get a feel for the flavor. Not only did I pay attention to whether these creamers tasted good, but I also looked out for those hallmark Butterbeer notes — specifically, butterscotch, cream soda, caramel, and vanilla — to see if they truly embodied the magic of the famous fictional beverage or not.

