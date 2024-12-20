Coffee Mate's White Lotus Creamers Pay Homage To The Show, But Left Us Wanting More

While an all-inclusive, lavish vacation may not be in the cards for many of us, the opportunity to live vicariously through those vacationing on "The White Lotus" sure is. For those unfamiliar (though, at this point, how could you possibly be) with the hit show, "The White Lotus" follows certain vacationers as their dream trips take some unexpected turns, to say the least, with plenty of bizarre experiences to match the luxurious ones. Centering around resorts called The White Lotus, the show documents the goings-on of both visitors and workers at the hotels, with each season of the show taking place in a different location.

Advertisement

With Season 3 of "The White Lotus" set to drop on February 16, 2025 on HBO, it only makes sense to start thinking about what you might be sipping as you enjoy the new episodes. Enter Coffee Mate's new The White Lotus themed creamers, a flavor duo inspired by the popular series. Ahead of Season 3, which will take place in Thailand, the creamer brand has debuted a Thai iced coffee flavor, along with a piña colada flavor which is more of a nod to Season 1, which took place in Hawaii.

So, the new flavors certainly are intriguing to any "White Lotus" fan, but are they any good? I've sampled both flavors to determine if they're worth enjoying in your next cup of coffee, tea, or dirty soda or if they can't quite live up to how good the show itself is.

Advertisement

Some recommendations are based on firsthand impressions of promotional materials and products provided by the manufacturer.