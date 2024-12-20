Coffee Mate's White Lotus Creamers Pay Homage To The Show, But Left Us Wanting More
While an all-inclusive, lavish vacation may not be in the cards for many of us, the opportunity to live vicariously through those vacationing on "The White Lotus" sure is. For those unfamiliar (though, at this point, how could you possibly be) with the hit show, "The White Lotus" follows certain vacationers as their dream trips take some unexpected turns, to say the least, with plenty of bizarre experiences to match the luxurious ones. Centering around resorts called The White Lotus, the show documents the goings-on of both visitors and workers at the hotels, with each season of the show taking place in a different location.
With Season 3 of "The White Lotus" set to drop on February 16, 2025 on HBO, it only makes sense to start thinking about what you might be sipping as you enjoy the new episodes. Enter Coffee Mate's new The White Lotus themed creamers, a flavor duo inspired by the popular series. Ahead of Season 3, which will take place in Thailand, the creamer brand has debuted a Thai iced coffee flavor, along with a piña colada flavor which is more of a nod to Season 1, which took place in Hawaii.
So, the new flavors certainly are intriguing to any "White Lotus" fan, but are they any good? I've sampled both flavors to determine if they're worth enjoying in your next cup of coffee, tea, or dirty soda or if they can't quite live up to how good the show itself is.
What are Coffee Mate's Thai iced coffee and piña colada creamers?
Coffee Mate is no stranger to dropping seasonal or limited edition creamers, but two flavors based on a hit show definitely open up the door to new possibilities. The brand's The White Lotus themed creamers offer enticing flavors of Thai iced coffee and piña colada while paying homage to previous and future locations of the show.
If you've never tried Thai iced coffee before, picture sweet and strong iced coffee that's unlike most drinks you'll find at American coffee chains. Thai iced coffee tastes super strong thanks to the dark roast coffee that sets it apart from others, along with the addition of sweetened condensed milk, which gives the drink its distinct sweetness and flavor. Coffee Mate's Thai iced coffee-flavored creamer seemingly seeks to duplicate that iconic flavor profile, and considering that Season 3 of "The White Lotus" takes place in Thailand, it only makes sense that this flavor would be in the lineup.
The other flavor, piña colada, seeks to duplicate that tropical coconut and pineapple flavor duo that we all know and love, but instead of the classic alcoholic version, the flavor is available in a creamer form. Since plenty of guests at The White Lotus resort in Maui in Season 1 were likely sipping on endless piña coladas, the flavor also makes perfect sense for this themed lineup.
The creamers are very similar in nutritional breakdown. Per 1 tablespoon, there are 30 calories, 1 gram of fat, 5 grams of carbs, and 5 grams of sugar.
What is the price and availability of The White Lotus creamers?
If you're excited and ready to get your hands on The White Lotus creamers, then you're in luck — both creamers will be available before Season 3 airs, and are expected to be in grocery stores in January 2025 (no specific dates were available as of the time of writing the article). While we also don't have specifics about exactly what grocery stores the creamers will be available at, there's a good chance that most major retailers — Walmart, Target, Meijer, Kroger, Jewel — will have them in stock come January.
As for price, a 28-ounce bottle of either creamer will be around $4.49 each. Keep in mind that the price may also vary depending on your location, but if you regularly keep Coffee Mate creamers stocked in your fridge, then you can anticipate that these themed creamers will sell for a comparable price to your go-to creamers.
Taste Test: Thai Iced Coffee Flavored Creamer
As a big fan of Thai iced coffee (and the comparable Thai iced tea), I was super excited to try out Coffee Mate's take on it. Now, there's not actually coffee in this creamer, nor is there sweetened condensed milk in the ingredients list. There is also no cardamom, a spice that's often also added to Thai iced coffee. It wasn't necessarily surprising that none of these ingredients were in the creamer, but it did make me wonder how Coffee Mate would be able to replicate that distinct Thai iced coffee flavor.
Upon the first sip, I realized that perhaps Coffee Mate wouldn't be able to replicate that distinct Thai iced coffee flavor. My cup of coffee — just plain black coffee with 3 tablespoons of creamer added so the flavor would come through — tasted like a cup of coffee with a nondescript sweet cream flavor added to it. The creamer didn't taste bad by any means, but I wasn't picking up on Thai iced coffee flavor at all. I was really hoping that this creamer would somehow capture the taste of sweetened condensed milk to provide that unique flavor profile, but such flavor was nowhere to be found. I suppose that's the caveat of adding coffee-flavored creamer to a cup of coffee; it's just going to taste like coffee. Good and sweet coffee, but just coffee. There was nothing special about it and certainly nothing that tasted like it's from Thailand.
Taste Test: Piña Colada Flavored Creamer
I love piña coladas — I love them frozen, on the rocks, virgin, or rum-infused. In my opinion, the classic combination of pineapple and coconut, fused together in a creamy beverage is unparalleled. Naturally, my love for piña coladas meant that I was instantly intrigued by Coffee Mate's piña colada-flavored creamer, and to my relief, I thought this was a pretty tasty creamer.
Something I really enjoyed about this creamer is that it managed to strike a good balance between the pineapple and coconut flavors. I wasn't sure how well such a tropical flavor profile would translate to coffee, but somewhat to my surprise, it translated quite well, adding a fruity and creamy flair to my coffee. I do think that the creamer could have played up the ultra-creamy nature of piña coladas a bit more, but I could have simply added more creamer to mitigate that issue (like with the Thai coffee flavor, I added 3 tablespoons to my cup of joe).
Overall, I enjoyed this piña colada flavor and appreciate the nod to the first season of "The White Lotus." Without being too sweet, it was on point with the representation of both pineapple and coconut flavors. It was a tropical flavor that certainly upgraded my cup of coffee, and I could imagine it would be even tastier in something like a dirty soda.
Are Coffee Mate's The White Lotus creamer flavors worth trying?
As a fan of "The White Lotus," I was excited about these creamers before I even tasted them, and I'm pleased to say that both of the flavors are pretty tasty. I do think that Coffee Mate missed the mark a little bit on the Thai iced coffee flavor, but I also understand that it's hard to replicate the flavor of a coffee-based beverage in a creamer that doesn't actually contain any coffee. Even though I don't think the creamer was an accurate representation of Thai iced coffee, I still enjoyed the sweet flavor profile that it had. If you enjoy more neutral-flavored creamers that are more sweet than anything else, then there's a good chance you'd like the Thai iced coffee flavor quite a bit.
The piña colada flavor was a winner in my book, and though I had doubts if fruity flavors could work in the context of coffee, this creamer proved me wrong. If I were to repurchase one of the creamers for myself once they're available in stores, it'd be the piña colada one, and that's also the one I'd recommend to others. Ultimately, any fan of "The White Lotus" might find something to enjoy about these creamers. I think it's worth venturing away from your go-to flavor — if only for one bottle's worth of coffees — to try something new and fun.