The Hands-Down Best Dive Bars In Dallas

Dallas stands as one of the largest and most visited cities in the Southern United States. It may be famous for its succulent steak and Tex-Mex dishes, but it also boasts a vibrant and eclectic nightlife and drinking culture, especially in neighborhoods like Lower Greenville, Deep Ellum, and Bishop Arts. Fun fact: The frozen margarita machine was invented in that popular Texas destination in 1971.

Dive bars, for one, are a fun option for budget-conscious customers hailing of all drinking ages. We're not talking about run-down holes-in-the-wall with rowdy crowds, but friendly and welcoming joints with ice-cold brews and regular offers and events. They're the kind of places "where everybody knows your name" and where you can unwind over quality bites and drinks — and leave some markings on the wall for posterity.

The following selection consists of community-oriented watering joints in Dallas offering a warm atmosphere, affordable menu items, and, sometimes, quirky or vintage décor elements. They're reputable among locals and out-of-towners alike and have earned high ratings and positive reviews. Some of them have even won enticing local accolades, such as Best Place to Play Drunk Basketball, Best Place to Drown Your Sorrows, or Best Jukebox.