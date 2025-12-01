The Hands-Down Best Dive Bars In Dallas
Dallas stands as one of the largest and most visited cities in the Southern United States. It may be famous for its succulent steak and Tex-Mex dishes, but it also boasts a vibrant and eclectic nightlife and drinking culture, especially in neighborhoods like Lower Greenville, Deep Ellum, and Bishop Arts. Fun fact: The frozen margarita machine was invented in that popular Texas destination in 1971.
Dive bars, for one, are a fun option for budget-conscious customers hailing of all drinking ages. We're not talking about run-down holes-in-the-wall with rowdy crowds, but friendly and welcoming joints with ice-cold brews and regular offers and events. They're the kind of places "where everybody knows your name" and where you can unwind over quality bites and drinks — and leave some markings on the wall for posterity.
The following selection consists of community-oriented watering joints in Dallas offering a warm atmosphere, affordable menu items, and, sometimes, quirky or vintage décor elements. They're reputable among locals and out-of-towners alike and have earned high ratings and positive reviews. Some of them have even won enticing local accolades, such as Best Place to Play Drunk Basketball, Best Place to Drown Your Sorrows, or Best Jukebox.
The Ivy Tavern
Established in 2014, The Ivy prides itself on offering "strong pours, cold beers, friendly service, and a patio that feels like Dallas' backyard." That claim was confirmed when it won the Dallas Observer's Best of Dallas 2025 Award for Best Dive Bar, which it partly owes to its dynamic weekly program. Indeed, this is the place to be on Lemmon Avenue to enjoy happy hour on weekdays, Trivia Mondays, Karaoke Wednesdays, and DJs on Fridays and Saturdays — not to mention rotating beers on draft and specialty cocktails like the whiskey and cherry vanilla cola and the Irish whiskey lemonade.
As for the daily specials, they cater to various tastes and include $5 wine, vodka, and whiskey, not to mention bar bites like Cajun fries and roasted chicken quesadilla. Even if you're weary of Dallas' cold spells, heat, or humidity but still prefer outdoor seating, The Ivy's spacious patio is duly heated in winter and misted in summer for your convenience.
214-559-4424
5334 Lemmon Ave, Dallas, TX 75209
Adair's Saloon
Nestled on historic Commerce Street, in the vibrant Deep Ellum neighborhood, Adair's Saloon is a popular hole-in-the-wall that was first established in 1963 on Cedar Springs Road. In typical dive bar fashion, its walls and tables are almost entirely covered in graffiti and signatures, but that is not all it has to offer. This place is known for its free pool games on Mondays, juicy burgers (some of the finest in the city, per online reviews), courteous and welcoming service, and daily happy hour and menu specials, from $4 well drinks to chicken wings with a side of fries for less than $10.
The jukebox is constantly playing classics at Adair's Saloon, but if live music aligns more with your vibe, you can always catch a local band there. After all, this venue once welcomed artists like The Chicks and Jack Ingram in their early days.
214-939-9900
2624 Commerce St, Dallas, TX 75226
The Grapevine Bar
The Grapevine is a family-run business that was established on Maple Avenue in 1996 and relocated to the Medical District in 2023. This bar has earned multiple Best of Dallas Observer Awards, including Best Place to Play Drunk Basketball, Best Dive Bar, Best LGBTQ+ Bar, Best Happy Hour, and Best Jukebox, which means that it's frequented by quite an eclectic crowd.
This small venue is particularly celebrated for its frozen drinks, double-patty cheeseburger, sliders, and loaded fries, but also its weekly events. From live music acts to Bingo Mondays, Trivia Tuesdays, Karaoke Wednesdays, Throwback Thursdays, and daily happy hour, there's never a dull moment there. Customers have especially praised the comfortable seating, wide beer selection, reasonable pricing, massive patio, an overall friendly and joyful vibes.
214-522-8466
2213 Butler St, Dallas, TX 75235
Willie's Lounge
Established on South Beacon Street and rebranded in 2019, Willie's Lounge welcomes its equally relaxed and energetic crowds from 7 a.m. to 2 a.m., luring them with some of the most reasonably priced quality drinks in Dallas. This renowned spot gets especially packed during billiard tournaments on Wednesdays as well as toy drives, poker nights, and karaoke nights. You might also like to attend annual events like the friendsgiving potluck and the pajama drive at Christmas or even birthday singalong celebrations.
As a community-forward dive bar, Willie's is the kind of hub that rewards pool tournament winners with cash prizes, gives birthday shout-outs on social media, and duly celebrates important annual holidays like National Dessert Day. Many of its patrons spend hours making use of the game room equipped with dartboards and pool tables or enjoying various artistic activities. Others, however, simply keep to themselves over a pint of beer — or a bottle of chocolate-flavored whiskey — with their eyes glued to local and national sports games.
214-823-1221
1105 S Beacon St, Dallas, TX 75223
Single Wide
Nestled in the heart of Lowest Greenville and decorated with taxidermied animals and vintage floral wallpaper, Single Wide is Double Wide's smaller and cozier version, or, as the website puts it, "Half the trailer. All the trash ... Just 'magine settlin' in to Granny's 1973 deeluxe mobile home and sipping on yoo-nique classics featurin' YooHoo and Tang!" Indeed, the bar's whimsical specialty cocktails include the YooHoo YeeHaw (a frozen White Russian); the Dang, which consists of Tang, lime, and Southern Comfort; and the Old Timer, a Tang-forward Old Fashioned.
This delightfully irreverent bar also hosts various weekly and monthly events, such as trivia, karaoke, and bingo nights, as well as guest DJs. As for happy hour, it lasts from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. Customers can't get enough of Single Wide's relaxed retro mood, extensive selection of shots and beers, varied playlist, and attentive service.
214-824-5588
2110 Greenville Ave, Dallas, TX 75206
Fireplace Lounge
If you ever find yourself east of downtown Dallas, you might notice a white rectangular structure with a stucco roof erected on a large plot of land right off the Interstate 30. At first, it doesn't look like a place that's worth the detour, until you notice the "Fireplace Lounge" sign next to it, signaling that this is actually a business —one of the most popular watering joints in the city.
Indeed, this seemingly unassuming venue, which was established in 1990, was voted D Magazine's Best Bar and Best Dive Bar in its 2017 Best of Big D guide. It offers a jukebox, electronic bowling, a small backyard firepit for grills, a pool table, LCD screens, live music acts and DJs, and karaoke and bingo nights, among other fun amenities and programs. At Fireplace Lounge, expect welcoming regulars, delicious potlucks, and a music selection catering to all tastes, but also strong drinks and free shots whenever the Green Bay Packers score.
facebook.com/FireplaceLoungeDallas
214-823-0755
3122 Samuell Blvd, Dallas, TX 75223
Hidden Door
If you're on a mission to visit the best LGBTQ+ bars across the U.S., then you might want to add Dallas' Hidden Door to your bucket list. Established in 1979, this laid-back Bowser Street institution is largely frequented for its ultra-friendly bartenders; mister-equipped patio; Sunday afternoon beer bust; lively community art shows and food drives; affordable daily drink specials; and free parking. At the time of publishing, customers can expect Jello shots for $1, frozen margaritas priced between $3 and $5, and frosted beer mugs for under $2. The pours are both low-priced and strong at this joint.
Additionally, Hidden Door states on its website that the majority of its annual net profit is donated to various organizations, especially the Anthony Bobrow Trust, which bears the name of the dive bar's late owner.
214-526-0620
5025 Bowser Ave, Dallas, TX 75209
Lakewood Landing
Currently ranked by the Dallas Observer as the city's best bar, Lakewood Landing has built itself a solid reputation as the ultimate relaxing "upscale dive," i.e., one where quality isn't compromised despite the reasonably priced menu. This cozy, dimly lit, and dog-friendly hangout invites regulars and newcomers alike to enjoy a selection of beers and cocktails as well as flavorful comfort foods, from nachos to burgers, onion rings, BLT and grilled cheese sandwiches, scorching hot wings, and jalapeño poppers.
Despite calling the bartenders "grumpy," the Eater Dallas described Lakewood Landing in November 2025 as the place "where you go to debunk the myth that Dallas residents are snobs ... The bar feels like a sentient vintage leather jacket." It's no wonder this standout dive has accumulated so many Best of Dallas Observer Awards, including Best Dive Bar, Best Corn Dog, Best Pool Table, and Best Jukebox.
214 823 2410
5818 Live Oak St #4334, Dallas, TX 75214
Mike's Gemini Twin Lounge
Established in 2019 south of downtown Dallas, in the hip Cedars neighborhood, Mike's Gemini Twin Lounge is a casual, intimate, and windowless neighborhood bar that houses one dartboard and one pool table. This spotless and inviting hangout offers a selection of specialty drinks such as classic and frozen espresso martinis and it also doubles as a hotdog joint.
Basically, this is the place to be in Big D where pairing a strong martini with a hotdog, some candy, and/or cheeseballs wouldn't make anybody flinch — packets of ketchup and mayonnaise casually included. Plus, the music is played at an adequate volume, making this joint the quintessential dive for a catching-cup session. Here's a tip: Come on a Sunday to enjoy a free pool game.
214-377-9356
1906 S Harwood St, Dallas, TX 75215
Charlie's Star Lounge
Established on East Elm to succeed the once-renowned Starlight Lounge dive, this rock-oriented neighborhood joint is co-owned by Allen Falkner of The Nines dance bar and Corey Howe, who fronts the local country/rock band Dead Flowers. What's the "Charlie" for, you ask? It's supposed to be a nod to both Falkner's given name and Howe's cat.
This convivial venue welcomes a wide array of patrons, including gamers, ravers, and rockers, as it's equipped with vintage arcade games, a dance floor, and a patio that's designed like a prison. There's a consistent lineup of events there, from potlucks to dark wave and post-punk nights, live music, Karaoke Fridays, guest DJs, and 1990s nights.
As such, Charlie's Star Lounge has won three Best of Dallas Observer Awards: Best Karaoke Night, Best DJ Night, and Best Rock Bar. A tip: Don't forget to try specialty drinks like the frozen cherry limeade with vodka.
214-997-4940
4319 Main St, Dallas, TX 75226
Barfly
Crowned the Best Dive Bar in the city by D Magazine in 2024, Barfly is a cozy, hospitable, and dog-friendly venue located on East Grand Avenue. It's equipped with a patio, a pool table, a food truck, board games, and several TV sets for sports fans. Regular events and tempting offers are common occurrences there, from free pool on Mondays to Taco Tuesdays, Tequila Wednesdays, Ladies' Night on Thursdays, and daily happy hour between 5 p.m. and 8 p.m. Give the lucky shot wheel a spin, or order yourself a strawberry sangria, a Bloody Mary, or a Skrewball from the tempting $5 and $8 handcrafted cocktail menus.
Though Barfly can get awfully crowded, happy customers keep returning for the attractive prices as well as the prompt and courteous service and overall relaxed vibe.
972-707-8399
5623 E Grand Ave, Dallas, TX 75223
Ships Lounge
A quirky streak is a common characteristic of many dive bars, including Dallas' Ships Lounge. Established in 1947 and revamped in 2016, this nautical-themed venue in Lower Greenville houses a jukebox, TV screens, and an upstairs section with several pool tables.
Not only was it voted Best of Big D's Best Dive Bar in 2012, but it was also recognized as one of the Best Bars in 2017 and even made it into the Dallas Bar Hall of Fame in 2019. These are not the only local honors Ships Lounge has garnered, though: It has also won six Best of Dallas Observer Awards, including Best Place to Drown Your Sorrows, Best Jukebox, and Best Beer Joint. Indeed, this dive is known for its easy-going atmosphere, soothing live acoustic and jazz music, and a wide selection of craft, domestic, and imported beers, not to mention meticulously crafted signature cocktails.
972-707-7234
1613 Greenville Ave, Dallas, TX 75206
Lee Harvey's
Established on Gould Street in 2003 to succeed a biker bar, Lee Harvey's has managed to snag a whopping 10 Best of Dallas Observer Awards over the years, including Best Dive Bar, Best Happy Hour, Best Place to Nurse a Hangover (ironically), and Best Dog-Friendly Patio.
This wood-paneled, retro-style bar is covered with vintage neon beer signs and comes fully equipped with a CD jukebox, a fireplace, a pool table, and a spacious front yard with many picnic tables. You'll meet an eclectic range of customers at this beloved dive, where the vibrant atmosphere is enhanced with live music on Fridays, Saturdays, and Sundays year-round. Others simply visit for the burgers, paninis, various vegetarian options, and happy hour specials offered on weekdays from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m. It's easy to see why this spot is a local favorite for lunch, too.
214-428-1555
1807 Gould St, Dallas, TX 75215
Reno's Chop Shop Saloon
Established in Deep Elum in 2004, Reno's Chop Shop is a dog-friendly rock and heavy metal establishment that has forged itself a lasting legacy as a local gathering place for metalheads, skaters, and bikers alike. For this reason, back in 2021, it was awarded the title of Best Rock Bar in the city from the Best of Dallas Observer Awards.
This black-painted, graffiti-covered, and dimly-lit venue is a local favorite for a number of reasons, from the happy hour specials to the ample outdoor seating, engaging stand-up comedy nights, potlucks, electric block parties, and live bands.
Even if you visit Reno's on an event-free night, there's much to do beside sipping affordable drinks: This spot also houses those typical amenities that make dive bars so appealing, such as pool tables, dartboards, and arcade machines.
210 N Crowdus St, Dallas, TX 75226
Methodology
How does one determine what the absolute best dive bars in Dallas are? The abovementioned venues are all beloved and well-known among Dallasites, and they've earned predominantly positive reviews and high rankings on platforms like Yelp, Google Reviews, and TripAdvisor. They're not obscure places with questionable menu items and rowdy customers located in shady neighborhoods.
Yes, some of them are so laidback and unassuming that they don't maintain an official website, but their social media pages are filled with colorful photos of happy crowds attending the many lively events they offer. Indeed, these bars are all affordable and welcoming, and they host fun evenings such as pool tournaments, happy hour, live bands, and karaoke, bingo, and trivia nights. Their brews are as cold and their vibes are as unpretentious as expected from any self-respecting dive bar. You might also spot a quirky décor element here and there, like a mascot or a vintage arcade game or beer sign. Even better: Some of them have patios that will gladly welcome your furry friends. So, make sure you visit one or more of these popular joints the next time you find yourself in Big D.