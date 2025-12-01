This Hearty 3-Ingredient Soup Is Perfect For Chilly Weeknights
Cold weather means cozy nights in, and when you're looking for easy, comforting meals, few recipes rival a delicious bowl of soup. If you can't be bothered to assemble ingredients to make a complicated recipe from scratch, our simple 3-ingredient potato and sausage soup is ready to rescue your evening.
Though it will help to have a few basic pantry staples to use in the mix — salt and pepper to add flavor and oil to add silky texture — you'll only need andouille sausage, Russet potatoes, heavy whipping cream, and water to put together a dish that can be slurped down with pleasure. Ready in thirty minutes, start by browning sliced sausages. Then, cook Russet potatoes in the leftover fat and soften them water, blending until creamy with an immersion blender before adding in cream and seasoning the batch to wholesome perfection. Finish by tossing in the cooked sausage.
Vegetarian diners will want to swap the sausage for a flavorful, plant-based replacement or sneak in either mushrooms or crispy tofu for a meatless version of this satisfying soup.
Customizing the bowls of simple comfort
Once you've mastered the 3-ingredient recipe, additional batches of potato and sausage soup can be gussied up with your favorite spices and seasonings. Of the many clever ways to garnish your soup, chopped garden herbs can add freshness to each bowl, whereas a spoonful of ghee can impart velvety texture to your meal. Crumbles of maple-cinnamon candied bacon can instead deliver a sweet and savory snap, while roasted nuts and seeds will add a crunchy, earthy dimension to your recipe.
With a bit of planning in advance, an assortment of vegetables like kale, carrots, celery can be added to the ingredient list to bulk up the meal, too. Lovers of pungent flavors may also want to load up simmering pots of soup with onion and garlic powders. To pack a perky punch into your recipe, ancho chili powder, cayenne pepper, or smoked paprika can all deliver satisfying heat.
Serve bowls with buttery bread, toasted pita slices, or crackers, and you have a straight-forward meal that is guaranteed to warm you up from the inside out.