This Hearty 3-Ingredient Soup Is Perfect For Chilly Weeknights

Cold weather means cozy nights in, and when you're looking for easy, comforting meals, few recipes rival a delicious bowl of soup. If you can't be bothered to assemble ingredients to make a complicated recipe from scratch, our simple 3-ingredient potato and sausage soup is ready to rescue your evening.

Though it will help to have a few basic pantry staples to use in the mix — salt and pepper to add flavor and oil to add silky texture — you'll only need andouille sausage, Russet potatoes, heavy whipping cream, and water to put together a dish that can be slurped down with pleasure. Ready in thirty minutes, start by browning sliced sausages. Then, cook Russet potatoes in the leftover fat and soften them water, blending until creamy with an immersion blender before adding in cream and seasoning the batch to wholesome perfection. Finish by tossing in the cooked sausage.

Vegetarian diners will want to swap the sausage for a flavorful, plant-based replacement or sneak in either mushrooms or crispy tofu for a meatless version of this satisfying soup.