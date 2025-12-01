The Best Ham To Buy At Costco's Deli For Sandwiches
Costco's deli section can be somewhat of a hit-and-miss; while some items are high-quality favorites among the customers, others are a total disappointment and better left on the shelves. To help you win the lottery of deli, Tasting Table curated a list of which Costco deli meats to buy and which to avoid, which spotlights the best ham in the wholesaler's selection: Kirkland Signature Uncured Black Forest Ham.
Our taste tester found this ham to be, by far, the best meat at Costco's deli, due to its well-balanced flavor and non-sticky texture. It's smoked just enough to be noticeable, but not enough to overpower everything else you'll be putting in a sandwich. The cuts are on the thicker side, ideal for anyone who loves a good bite in their deli meat, rather than the paper-thin slices you have to pile up a few centimeters high just to feel something.
Kirkland's Black Forest Ham is uncured, which means it has natural preservatives, not the chemical, nitrogen-based ones. This is reflected in the simple and straightforward ingredient list, which lists pork and water as the primary two ingredients, followed by less than 2% of cane sugar, sea salt, vinegar, and cultured celery juice powder (used as a natural preservative alongside salt). A bulky 28-ounce package of sliced Black Forest ham only costs around $9.99, which is a pretty good deal.
Costco's Uncured Black Forest Ham makes scrumptious sandwiches, according to the customers
Because the Black Forest ham is smoked, it has a stronger flavor than most other varieties of ham you'll find at the deli. That's why it's a great pick for sandwiches, whether you're creating a new spin on a trusted classic or building a totally new combo. Costco customers have used the wholesaler's Black Forest ham in a Cuban sammie, on toast filled with avocado dip, and paired with other tasty deli meats such as Kirkland's Italian-style salami, just to name a few. At the end of the day, it's ham we're talking about here, so you can essentially curate any sandwich with it that your imagination comes up with. Personally, we'd love it in a grilled cheese alongside smoked provolone, Costco's best turkey lunch meat, and some fresh jalapeños.
Despite the fact that most Costco customers seem to love this ham, some have warned that it can be a bit tough and chewy, and sometimes the slices can be hard to peel apart, which can result in tears. Another issue people had in the past was not being able to find the ham at their local warehouse, and for a time, it disappeared from the shelves entirely. So if you're worried about future availability, it's better to stock up and freeze the extra packets.