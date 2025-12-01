The Best Ham To Buy At Costco's Deli For Sandwiches

Costco's deli section can be somewhat of a hit-and-miss; while some items are high-quality favorites among the customers, others are a total disappointment and better left on the shelves. To help you win the lottery of deli, Tasting Table curated a list of which Costco deli meats to buy and which to avoid, which spotlights the best ham in the wholesaler's selection: Kirkland Signature Uncured Black Forest Ham.

Our taste tester found this ham to be, by far, the best meat at Costco's deli, due to its well-balanced flavor and non-sticky texture. It's smoked just enough to be noticeable, but not enough to overpower everything else you'll be putting in a sandwich. The cuts are on the thicker side, ideal for anyone who loves a good bite in their deli meat, rather than the paper-thin slices you have to pile up a few centimeters high just to feel something.

Kirkland's Black Forest Ham is uncured, which means it has natural preservatives, not the chemical, nitrogen-based ones. This is reflected in the simple and straightforward ingredient list, which lists pork and water as the primary two ingredients, followed by less than 2% of cane sugar, sea salt, vinegar, and cultured celery juice powder (used as a natural preservative alongside salt). A bulky 28-ounce package of sliced Black Forest ham only costs around $9.99, which is a pretty good deal.