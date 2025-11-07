Costco is consistently teeming with great deals, big brands, and lots of delicious food. While its array of Kirkland Signature products is impressive, not every item is made equally. Tasting Table did a deep dive into which deli meats you should buy at Costco and others to avoid, providing sound advice for sourcing top-tier turkey, ham, and other meats. When it comes to oven roasted turkey breast, the superior choice over Kirkland Oven Roasted Sliced Turkey Breast is clearly Hillshire Farm Slow Roasted Turkey Breast.

Of the many packaged deli turkey brands to choose from, Hillshire Farm's offering is a cut above Costco's. Per Tasting Table's assessment, Kirkland's variety is more expensive for a slightly larger quantity with passable flavor but a rather unpleasant texture. While packaged deli meat tends toward a certain level of moisture, the turkey is both overly wet and contains an unpleasant amount of gristle. This sentiment is echoed across the internet, with commenters often preferring the Hillshire Farm turkey over the Kirkland product.

Some mention that the price of the Kirkland version is too high for an inferior product. Others note its "slimy" and "soupy" texture. Concerns about mushiness, discoloration, and an odd consistency further bolster the opinion that this is one deli meat better left on the shelf.