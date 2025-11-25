How To Decorate Your Pie Crust Without Using A Fork

It would be a shame to go through all the trouble of homemaking a pie, gathering the ingredients, and mixing the fillings, all to present it to your guests with a boring crust. While there are various methods when it comes to styling a pie crust, most bakers agree that there needs to be some kind of decorative aspect, even if it's as simple and classic as a scalloped edge. We spoke to Samantha Merritt, the creator of Sugar Spun Run, who told us that the easiest way to decorate your pie crust doesn't involve any fancy utensils at all, just your fingers.

"The traditional way to flute a pie crust is to arrange your dough into the pie plate," Merritt explains, "then gently press your knuckle into the dough while using the thumb and index finger of your other hand to pinch the dough around it to create a neat, scalloped edge." The expert makes a strong case for a forkless technique. According to Merritt, bakers should "repeat this all the way around the perimeter for an even and uniform appearance," as this is a "great and easy way" to create a beautiful pie crust design, much like the shell on the best store-bought pie crust. "It has a classic, bakery-style appeal and works well to anchor the pie crust to the pie plate and minimize the risk of shrinking," she explains, noting that some still use a fork to crimp the dough.