When it comes to baking, few things are as satisfying as a perfectly flaky pie crust. Yet, in the grocery aisle, many pre-made options fall short — either too dense, cracking, or just lacking that richness that makes homemade pies feel special. While tasting nine store-bought crusts using mini apple tarts in a blind test, one brand rose to the top: Wholly Wholesome's Traditional Organic 9" Pie Shells.

Made with organic wheat flour, responsibly sourced palm fruit shortening, and a touch of cane sugar, these crusts deliver a balance of flavor and texture that rivals pies made from scratch. Tender yet sturdy, they'd hold up beautifully to any sweet or savory filling. The flavor is satisfying without being overpowering, letting the pie's own character shine — whether it's a traditional apple pie or a chocolate custard tart.

The presentation is equally impressive: Each shell comes in a pre-formed tin with delicately crimped edges, saving prep time while looking elegant. For bakers pressed for time or seeking consistent results, these organic shells prove that convenience and quality can go hand in hand. Wholly Wholesome has been making thoughtfully crafted, natural baked goods for over 25 years, proving you don't have to sacrifice taste for quality. Among all the crusts we tested, this one set the bar for what a store-bought option should be.