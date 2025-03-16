The Rustic Pie Design That's Perfect For Crust Lovers
There's a lot of love that goes into every pie. From building the filling, be it sweet or savory, to choosing the best pie crust, the process is certainly creative. When it comes to the crust, it's not just the texture that plays a role but also the visual element of it — many of us have a specific crust design that instantly pops into our mind when we think of the word pie. One such idea that we're loving at the moment is a simple fold-over design, created by folding the edges of the crust over the filling. It's perfect for people who love the pie crust just as much as the filling for the satisfying crunch it brings to the dish. It's essentially an open-faced pie that's holding in the filling in a loose pocket — a mix between a pie and a galette.
Start by placing the dough over the pie pan and leave the excess hanging over the edges — exactly how much depends on the size of your pan and how open you want the pie to be or how much crust you're looking to create. Then, put the filling in the middle and fold the edges over it. The dough will overlap as you're folding it, which is completely fine and contributes to the rustic look we're going for. Since you'll be baking a significant amount of the crust, don't forget to coat it with egg whites to ensure it stays moist and gets a nice brown color.
The best part of this design is its simplicity
It's true that pies are a labor of love, but it's also true that we sometimes want to whip one up quickly when we're running short on time. Or, maybe you just don't enjoy the long baking process and want to munch on the end result as soon as possible. Either way, this particular pie crust design celebrates simplicity. You're not wasting any dough or spending time on the trimming and shaping as you would with many other designs. The folding itself doesn't require any major precision and comes together very quickly. It's a foolproof design with a charming old-fashioned aesthetic, and it totally works with store-bought dough, too.
Making a pie crust from scratch inevitably takes time because it's important to double-chill the dough. When you want to skip the waiting, it's good to know that your fold-over crust can still be a success with the refrigerated dough you get at the supermarket. Since pie crusts can be a world of their own, we put together some tips for you on how to choose the best store-bought pie crust for your next bake.