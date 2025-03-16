The Rustic Pie Design That's Perfect For Crust Lovers

There's a lot of love that goes into every pie. From building the filling, be it sweet or savory, to choosing the best pie crust, the process is certainly creative. When it comes to the crust, it's not just the texture that plays a role but also the visual element of it — many of us have a specific crust design that instantly pops into our mind when we think of the word pie. One such idea that we're loving at the moment is a simple fold-over design, created by folding the edges of the crust over the filling. It's perfect for people who love the pie crust just as much as the filling for the satisfying crunch it brings to the dish. It's essentially an open-faced pie that's holding in the filling in a loose pocket — a mix between a pie and a galette.

Start by placing the dough over the pie pan and leave the excess hanging over the edges — exactly how much depends on the size of your pan and how open you want the pie to be or how much crust you're looking to create. Then, put the filling in the middle and fold the edges over it. The dough will overlap as you're folding it, which is completely fine and contributes to the rustic look we're going for. Since you'll be baking a significant amount of the crust, don't forget to coat it with egg whites to ensure it stays moist and gets a nice brown color.