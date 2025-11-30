Don't Get Rid Of Glass Salsa Jars When You Could Use Them On Your Bar Cart

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

For many of us, sustainability is key when it comes to our shopping, eating, and cleaning habits. One type of packaging is especially recycling-friendly: You can reuse glass jars to store leftovers, to organize various kitchen or bathroom bits and bobs, to drink your smoothies from — you can even repurpose glass jars into planters for a kitchen herb garden. Glass jars aren't just sturdy and versatile, they boast aesthetic appeal in their understated farmhouse chic and the different shapes and sizes they come in. We identified the best reuses for nine store-bought foods that come in extra appealing glass jars, and salsa jars turn out to be perfect for your home bar.

Especially considering the taller, angular silhouette of the jars Pace chunky salsa comes in, these vessels are instant cocktail shakers. They're 16 ounces, which is a standard amount for a smaller shaker. You can pop in your ice and your cocktail ingredients, twist the jar's metal lid back on, and get your shake on — that in-and-out angle is ergonomically friendly for your hand to grip onto. Cocktail shakers can get pricey, and there's no reason to splurge since this free DIY solution does the trick. As long as you can chill, evenly combine, and aerate your ingredients, you're in business.