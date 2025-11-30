Don't Get Rid Of Glass Salsa Jars When You Could Use Them On Your Bar Cart
For many of us, sustainability is key when it comes to our shopping, eating, and cleaning habits. One type of packaging is especially recycling-friendly: You can reuse glass jars to store leftovers, to organize various kitchen or bathroom bits and bobs, to drink your smoothies from — you can even repurpose glass jars into planters for a kitchen herb garden. Glass jars aren't just sturdy and versatile, they boast aesthetic appeal in their understated farmhouse chic and the different shapes and sizes they come in. We identified the best reuses for nine store-bought foods that come in extra appealing glass jars, and salsa jars turn out to be perfect for your home bar.
Especially considering the taller, angular silhouette of the jars Pace chunky salsa comes in, these vessels are instant cocktail shakers. They're 16 ounces, which is a standard amount for a smaller shaker. You can pop in your ice and your cocktail ingredients, twist the jar's metal lid back on, and get your shake on — that in-and-out angle is ergonomically friendly for your hand to grip onto. Cocktail shakers can get pricey, and there's no reason to splurge since this free DIY solution does the trick. As long as you can chill, evenly combine, and aerate your ingredients, you're in business.
Other ways to repurpose salsa jars for your home bar
Glass jars have an element of chic to them, so they double as decor for your bar cart, too. You can leave them as they are for a minimalist yet cozy look, or paint them — silver, gold, or copper could be a nod to their cocktail shaker function. You can also get creative and put them to work as storage vessels. If you're looking for ways to keep your home bar organized, these jars are your simple, free solution.
You can store all your various cocktail accoutrements in these jars — think cocktail picks for garnishes and any garnishes that are candied, like lemon peels, or dried, like botanicals. You can swap these out seasonally, too. Maybe you want to have cloves, cinnamon sticks, and star anise pods handy around the holidays for mulled wine, punch, or a hot toddy. You can paint these jars, wrap them in lace, or tie ribbons or twine around them with little tags where you can write what's in them.
Finally, salsa jars can also come in handy when you're making your own cocktail ingredients. For example, they're perfect for storing your homemade flavored simple syrups. Just remember these should remain refrigerated.