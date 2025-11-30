The One Kitchen Appliance To Splurge On Before Selling Your Home

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Selling homes can feel like clambering onto an auctioneer's stool. People are peppering you with advice — and potential offers — from all angles. Add this, remove that, or drop to this. Yet, there is a simple way to get a better price: an induction range.

Zillow reports that this single appliance can increase a home's value by 1.9%. For a $400,000 property in New York, that's almost an extra $8,000 in your pocket. Not too shabby. Induction ranges cook through an oscillating magnetic field, rather than direct flame or electrical heating. This design injects modern luxury and functionality into kitchens. It also tempts prospective buyers with improved safety and energy efficiency, as induction stoves reduce wasted heat while eliminating the dangers of exposed gas or flames.

In short, there are many reasons why some home cooks are moving away from gas stoves; take advantage of that. Everyone knows that buyers prefer refurbished kitchens. Still, when preparing for a quick sale, some sellers are understandably reluctant to orchestrate last-minute renovations. Investing in a single appliance is a fantastic compromise: Increase value without devastating your bank account.