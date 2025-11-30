The One Kitchen Appliance To Splurge On Before Selling Your Home
We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.
Selling homes can feel like clambering onto an auctioneer's stool. People are peppering you with advice — and potential offers — from all angles. Add this, remove that, or drop to this. Yet, there is a simple way to get a better price: an induction range.
Zillow reports that this single appliance can increase a home's value by 1.9%. For a $400,000 property in New York, that's almost an extra $8,000 in your pocket. Not too shabby. Induction ranges cook through an oscillating magnetic field, rather than direct flame or electrical heating. This design injects modern luxury and functionality into kitchens. It also tempts prospective buyers with improved safety and energy efficiency, as induction stoves reduce wasted heat while eliminating the dangers of exposed gas or flames.
In short, there are many reasons why some home cooks are moving away from gas stoves; take advantage of that. Everyone knows that buyers prefer refurbished kitchens. Still, when preparing for a quick sale, some sellers are understandably reluctant to orchestrate last-minute renovations. Investing in a single appliance is a fantastic compromise: Increase value without devastating your bank account.
What to consider before taking the plunge
The math might make sense. However, there are a few things to consider; induction ranges aren't all glitz and glam. For a start, are you happy using it, even on a temporary basis?
The biggest issue is that certain cookware doesn't work on induction cooktops. Anything that isn't magnetic is useless (leaving aluminum, copper, and glass cookware unusable). For those without induction-friendly pots or pans? It becomes a question of buying short-term replacements or being strategic with installation dates. Full disclosure: Even with the correct cookware, learning to use an induction range can get frustrating. There is a knack to operating these and their glass coating is easily scratched.Protect your investment with careful usage.
Overall, though, the potential profit sways the vote. Many products are "plug and play," meaning no installation fee. There are budget-friendly options available online, too. Walmart has a 100V induction cooktop with two burners for under $120, and Amazon has smaller options for under $100, like this Duxtop built-in induction cooktop. Play your cards right, and that could be thousands in profit. The biggest induction cooktop mistake to avoid at all costs? Not splurging on one before selling your home.