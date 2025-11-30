The Chocolate Dessert More Famous Than The 149-Year-Old Hotel It Comes From

Some culinary inventions are forever associated with the era, location, or person responsible for putting them on the map. Whether it's a Waldorf salad or eggs Benedict, some dishes can't ever escape their origins, however murky they may be. Yet the Sachertorte, a chocolate Austrian cake made famous at the Hotel Sacher in Vienna, Austria, has managed to become more famous than the 149-year-old hotel at which it was popularized.

The Sachertorte is an Austrian dessert you need to try at least once. It is a rich, dense, layered chocolate torte topped with a thick chocolate ganache. Between each layer is a semi-sweet spread of apricot jam. There are two different origin stories for this famed dessert. According to multiple accounts, it was created in 1832 by chef Franz Sacher. The Austrian State Chancellor, Prince Klemens Wenzel von Metternich, was expecting special guests, but his pastry chef was ill. He asked Sacher, the 16-year-old apprentice chef, to fill in and design a stunning chocolate dessert. The torte was quickly hailed as a masterpiece, spawning countless reproductions. Sigmund Freud even declared it his favorite dessert.

However, in an interview Sacher gave in 1906, he said that he invented the tort in 1850 in Pressburg while employed at a local casino. No matter when and where it was invented, it was made even more famous by Sacher's son. Eduard Sacher helped the dessert gain a cult-like following in 1876 after opening Hotel Sacher. He trademarked the recipe and added it to the establishment's menu, laying claim on its official origins and recipe.