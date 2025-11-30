I Tried All Joanna Gaines' Magnolia Table Frozen Foods And Ranked Them Worst To Best

I am not one to pick up decorating magazines or watch television shows on crafting or flipping houses. I grew up in the country and learned to cook, bake, sew, garden, embroider, and do various other things from my grandparents, family members, and people in my community. I had no idea who Joanna Gaines was until just a few months ago. And it was in my lack of knowing her that I have learned so much.

Friends and coworkers alike were somewhat surprised that I was unaware of the Magnolia Table empire, and were quick to send me articles and posts, and point out both Joanna and Chip on their posters in the home section of Target. And while I do like her taste in some things and appreciate her talents, I still have no real opinion of her, either positive or negative. So, I was a very neutral party when comparing her new Magnolia Table frozen foods that became available exclusively at Target in early October 2025.

Said to highlight Gaines' most beloved family favorite recipes, I went looking for traditional Southern fare. I wanted comforting flavors, rich textures, and ample ingredients delivered by easily baking them in my oven following the package instructions. Based on those aforementioned tenets, I also expected something worth what I considered an above-average cost — at the time of writing this, the regular cost for all items, except the biscuits ($9.99), was $11.99. And with those criteria in mind, I embarked on this ranking.