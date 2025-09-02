This Texas Bakery Is Serving Up 10-Pound Cinnamon Rolls

Walk into most cafés and bakeries across the country, and you'll find many variations and flavors of the beloved homemade cinnamon roll. But what about different sizes? Sure, you've seen bite-sized cinnamon rolls and regular-sized buns for sure. In fact, you've likely seen some that are big enough to share with a friend. Down in Texas, however, you'll find a 10-pound cinnamon roll (yes, you read that correctly) at Bonnie's Donuts, located in League City, that can surely feed a crowd. They say that "everything's bigger in Texas" for a reason, and this is a prime example of why.

A 10-pound cinnamon roll seems extreme, we get it, but it could be the solution to a birthday or special occasion in lieu of the traditional cake. At Bonnie's Donuts, the 10-pound cinnamon roll will set you back $48.99. Unfortunately, you also can't just walk in and grab one, because this pastry needs to be ordered (and prepared) in advance. For those looking for a sweet treat half the size, the shop makes a five-pound cinnamon roll that will still feed plenty. Both jumbo cinnamon rolls look just as you'd expect, but they're far bigger and are slathered with icing on top like other versions of the pastry. It also appears that you can get the cinnamon roll without icing; that way, you can finish it off yourself just before serving so it doesn't get soggy.