This Texas Bakery Is Serving Up 10-Pound Cinnamon Rolls
Walk into most cafés and bakeries across the country, and you'll find many variations and flavors of the beloved homemade cinnamon roll. But what about different sizes? Sure, you've seen bite-sized cinnamon rolls and regular-sized buns for sure. In fact, you've likely seen some that are big enough to share with a friend. Down in Texas, however, you'll find a 10-pound cinnamon roll (yes, you read that correctly) at Bonnie's Donuts, located in League City, that can surely feed a crowd. They say that "everything's bigger in Texas" for a reason, and this is a prime example of why.
A 10-pound cinnamon roll seems extreme, we get it, but it could be the solution to a birthday or special occasion in lieu of the traditional cake. At Bonnie's Donuts, the 10-pound cinnamon roll will set you back $48.99. Unfortunately, you also can't just walk in and grab one, because this pastry needs to be ordered (and prepared) in advance. For those looking for a sweet treat half the size, the shop makes a five-pound cinnamon roll that will still feed plenty. Both jumbo cinnamon rolls look just as you'd expect, but they're far bigger and are slathered with icing on top like other versions of the pastry. It also appears that you can get the cinnamon roll without icing; that way, you can finish it off yourself just before serving so it doesn't get soggy.
More plus-sized treats and information about Texas' Bonnie's Donuts
It's not just the 10- and five-pound cinnamon rolls that are part of the massive pastry lineup at Bonnie's Donuts. According to a June 2025 Instagram post, the Texas-based bakery also slings very large donuts. One of these donuts is topped with pink icing and sprinkles, like something out of "The Simpsons." Another large treat is its delicious apple fritter, which looks as big as those cinnamon rolls you've been reading about. When it comes to the average-sized baked goods, there are various types of glazed and jelly-filled donuts, croissants, and kolaches (a Czech-inspired doughy pastry that's popular in Texas) with savory fillings.
The casual bakery is open Tuesday through Sunday from 5 a.m. to 12 p.m., so you must wake up relatively early to snag any of these treats in League City, Texas. The owner, Natalie Chun, is a Cambodian immigrant who purchased the donut shop several years ago, so your purchase of a giant cinnamon roll will benefit a female-owned small business. And to try more baked goods in the state, here are the 18 best bakeries in Texas, including Round Rock Donuts in, well, Round Rock, Texas.