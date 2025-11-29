This Fast-Casual Trendsetter Changed How We Eat Pizza — And Is Disappearing

Being one of the first movers in a new industry is usually a huge advantage that leads to a company becoming one of the established big players, think Chipotle and fast casual dining, but as plenty of aspiring innovators have learned in the past decade, pizza chains are a brutal business. The 2010s were rife with new pizza concepts, like Blaze and MOD, and each were anointed the future of the industry at some point. In fact, fast casual pizza was so considered the next big thing in that even big name celebs were getting involved in the restaurants, with basketball stars LeBron James and Dwayne Wade owning portions of Blaze and 800° Woodfired Kitchen respectively. But the 2020s have been less kind, and one of the founding brands of the sector, Pie Five, is now in danger of disappearing completely.

Pie Five was once one of the growing stars of fast casual dining. They were an innovator in the "make your own" customizable pizza industry, with a unique-for-the-time concept that emphasized fresh, made-to-order pizzas that were ready in just five minutes. The chain was actually created by the popular pizza buffet business, Pizza Inn. The brand opened the first Pie Five in 2011, a time when Pizza Inn itself was struggling with its business. This was a year before the first Blaze Pizza opened, and Pie Five managed to get a jump start on the burgeoning fast casual pizza trend, expanding to 100 locations in just five years.