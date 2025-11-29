One Of Martha Stewart's Favorite Pasta Dishes Is Unusual — And Worth Making

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

With the help of a gourmet regional ingredient, your pasta night is about to get an upgrade. Introducing: bottarga. If you've never tried it before, bottarga is a type of roe sack that has been salt-cured, pressed, and air-dried. It comes tuna or grey mullet fish and is one of the darlings of Martha Stewart's dinner rotation. In a video shared to the official Martha Stewart website, she describes discovering bottarga (aka "Mediterranean caviar") during her first visit to Sardinia. It was love at first bite. Stewart calls bucatini bottarga one of her "all-time favorites," raving, "I don't know if you've ever had a pasta you just can't stop eating, this is one of them."

Fellow celebrity foodie Amthony Bourdain also named Sardinian bottarga pasta as one of his most beloved dishes, but he preferred spaghetti over bucatini. Compared to spaghetti, bucatini is slightly thicker to surround a "buco" (aka hollow inner hole), creating a sauce-catching tube in every strand. Stewart par-cooks her bucatini in a pot of boiling water, then finishes cooking the pasta to al dente directly in a flavorful pan sauce made with lemon, butter, chicken stock, and Middle Eastern Aleppo pepper.

In her approach, Stewart tosses grated bottarga with garlic-toasted coarse breadcrumbs, salty capers, subtly sweet golden raisins, toasted pine nuts, shaved Parmesan, and chopped fresh parsley. Pro tip: Bottarga is fully salt-cured and ready to eat; use it to garnish finished pasta dishes, and don't cook it over heat.