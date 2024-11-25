Bucatini Vs Spaghetti: What's The Difference Between Pastas?

"They look so similar!" ravenous foodies might remark in a moment of hunger-induced misapprehension. "Spaghetti and bucatini are basically the same thing, right?" It's true that their long, thin shapes and comparable cooking times have led spaghetti and bucatini to be used interchangeably to make many of the same dishes. It's also true that they might even appear to be the same thing at a first glance. But, bucatini and spaghetti are totally distinctive pastas, and they're better at getting different jobs done on your plate and on your palate.

Advertisement

Today, spaghetti is the most popular type of pasta eaten in the world, according to Britannica. Foodies in Italy put away an estimated 52 pounds of spaghetti per person every single year, and Americans aren't too far behind with 20 pounds per person per year. But, if you've been sleeping on bucatini, it's time to wake up.

With long pastas, it's all about sauces that provide a lush coating, as opposed to smaller toothier pasta shapes, which are designed to accommodate meat chunks and heavy melted cheese. These long, thin, ribbon-cut pastas are both quick-cooking and easy to work with. One of their most appealing characteristics is that they perform well with even simple dressings like pesto, wine sauces, or simple butter. But, the biggest factor that separates bucatini from spaghetti is width. Regarding thickness, bucatini is to spaghetti as spaghetti is to angel hair — and bucatini is also hollow.

Advertisement