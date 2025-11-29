The Mouthwatering Burger At Steak 954 That's Making Diners Rethink The Ribeye
Head to any reputable steakhouse and you may have only one kind of dinner order on your mind. Some establishments are challenging this notion with additional entree options that are stealing the show from juicy, tender cuts of carefully prepared steak. At Fort Lauderdale's W Hotel, Steak 954 is plating up cheeseburgers that are giving visitors a meal to remember.
"The cheeseburger was one [of] the best we've ever had," commented a guest on Instagram. "The restaurant is very nice and the jelly fish tank is so pretty. Add in a beautiful ocean view and you have the perfect brunch spot!" Described as an elevated, indulgent burger by the restaurant, Steak 954's bacon cheeseburger is winning over guests with a flavorful stacking of premium beef, white cheddar cheese, crispy bacon, and Churchill sauce. Presently listed for $29, this is the kind of meal you'll want to savor along with the ocean views. Though there are plenty of easy mistakes to be made when eating at a steakhouse, rest assured that ordering a burger at Steak 954 is not one of them.
Let your cravings lead the way
While there are plenty of waterfront restaurants in Fort Lauderdale, the taste of Steak 954's juicy bacon cheeseburger is prompting visitors to return for second and third rounds. "We know what a good burger tastes like," wrote one guest on Trip Advisor. "We have lots of choices for burgers here in Fort Lauderdale, but if you want the best, try one here. On a nice day, sit out in the open air balcony overlooking the beautiful Atlantic Ocean. Kudos to this great spot!"
The burger isn't the only order that has diners swooning. Dessert options have been described as "ridiculous" — as in so temptingly good that it's difficult to resist, even after having polished off one of the perfectly made bacon cheeseburgers. Brunch lovers may enjoy tucking into pancake stacks topped with lemon mascarpone, huckleberry maple, and sable crumble, and those looking for classic comfort may delight in either the Reuben Benedict or breakfast sandwich made with bacon, cheddar, kale, fresno chili, garlic aioli, and pickled red onion. A variety of steak, wagyu, and seafood options can be enhanced with side dishes that compete for attention in the spotlight: Rock shrimp mac and cheese, whipped potatoes, and grilled asparagus.