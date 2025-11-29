The Mouthwatering Burger At Steak 954 That's Making Diners Rethink The Ribeye

Head to any reputable steakhouse and you may have only one kind of dinner order on your mind. Some establishments are challenging this notion with additional entree options that are stealing the show from juicy, tender cuts of carefully prepared steak. At Fort Lauderdale's W Hotel, Steak 954 is plating up cheeseburgers that are giving visitors a meal to remember.

"The cheeseburger was one [of] the best we've ever had," commented a guest on Instagram. "The restaurant is very nice and the jelly fish tank is so pretty. Add in a beautiful ocean view and you have the perfect brunch spot!" Described as an elevated, indulgent burger by the restaurant, Steak 954's bacon cheeseburger is winning over guests with a flavorful stacking of premium beef, white cheddar cheese, crispy bacon, and Churchill sauce. Presently listed for $29, this is the kind of meal you'll want to savor along with the ocean views. Though there are plenty of easy mistakes to be made when eating at a steakhouse, rest assured that ordering a burger at Steak 954 is not one of them.