The Soil Trick That Keeps Basil Alive And Well All Throughout The Year

There's a certain joy in actually using the plants/herbs you've grown in your own garden during your culinary adventures. For some reason, that tomato that grew on the vine for months just tastes so much sweeter than the one you picked up on your last grocery store haul. Gardening can come with its own set of challenges, though, such as mint plants overtaking the garden bed or basil plants wilting long before you're ready to use them in your red sauce recipe. In a recent breakdown of 16 essential tips on growing basil all year round, our in-house expert Kenny Jarvis let us in on a basil-growing secret: refreshing the soil periodically.

While it can be tempting to stick new basil sprouts in a previously used pot of soil, it's important to refresh the soil for every new growth. Whether you want to grow basil in a pot or a raised garden box, begin by weeding, getting rid of any possible debris that might be inhibiting the soil. Next, use a fork or garden rake to gently reorient the top few inches of the soil before adding organic material, such as compost, worm castings, or aged animal manure. These simple actions will keep your basil extra happy all year round, even existing plants. For those herbs that have been around for a while, Jarvis recommends replacing "the top few inches of soil a few times a year if it starts looking dry and lifeless."