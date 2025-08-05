What You Need To Do To Keep Your Basil From Turning Bitter

When basil isn't pruned, it flowers. And that can be pretty, but the plant will no longer taste good — if it starts to bloom, basil will be much more likely to be bitter. When it flowers, basil switches its focus from growing stems and leaves to developing seeds. Pruning prevents this and keeps your basil abundant with lovely leaves. This, however, should be done in the growing season specifically, which runs from later in the spring to about mid-summer. When your basil has reached about six to eight inches in height, that's when you'll prune; this may be every three or four weeks.

Be sure to remove any forming flower buds, but don't remove too many leaves — about half should do the trick without harming the plant. Look for stems that have more than two pairs of leaves growing opposite each other from the same point on the stem, and snip just above the second or third set. Cutting at that place signals to the plant that it's time to grow more leaves. To get the most out of your pruning, use clean shears and don't trim younger basil shorter than about six inches.

Remember that there are all different varieties of basil and ways to use them, so some types might simply lean more bitter. But if basil tastes noticeably bitter in an unbalanced, unpleasant way, your plant needs more attentive pruning. Well-pruned basil is so tasty and sweet, you'll want to candy it.