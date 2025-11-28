The One Steak Martha Stewart Never Misses A Chance To Enjoy

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Every meat-eater has a favorite steak, and it's not often that we stray from our go-to choice and consider trying a different cut of beef. But when the legendary Martha Stewart tells us her pick for the tastiest steak, we have no choice but to hear her out. In an exclusive interview with Daily Meal, Stewart shared that she can't resist digging into a porterhouse now and again.

Out of all the different cuts of steak, a porterhouse is one of the largest and most luxurious slabs of beef you can order. It's actually two steaks in one, consisting of the tenderloin and strip steak connected by a bone. Stewart prefers her porterhouses to be on the smaller side, but enjoys them to the fullest. "Even though I eat steak maybe once a month ... if it's well done, I can actually devour a whole little porterhouse," she said.

As you might imagine, Stewart has her own special way of preparing this cut, and she counts the recipe as one of her absolute favorites. It appears in Martha: The Cookbook, the entertaining and cooking legend's 100th cookbook, full of her most cherished recipes. "Many people just don't know how to cook a steak, so I wanted to put that [recipe] in," she told Daily Meal. Curious to learn more about how to cook one of Martha Stewart's favorite foods? Luckily for her fans, Stewart is happy to share her ultra-simple approach to a perfect porterhouse.