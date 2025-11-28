The One Steak Martha Stewart Never Misses A Chance To Enjoy
We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.
Every meat-eater has a favorite steak, and it's not often that we stray from our go-to choice and consider trying a different cut of beef. But when the legendary Martha Stewart tells us her pick for the tastiest steak, we have no choice but to hear her out. In an exclusive interview with Daily Meal, Stewart shared that she can't resist digging into a porterhouse now and again.
Out of all the different cuts of steak, a porterhouse is one of the largest and most luxurious slabs of beef you can order. It's actually two steaks in one, consisting of the tenderloin and strip steak connected by a bone. Stewart prefers her porterhouses to be on the smaller side, but enjoys them to the fullest. "Even though I eat steak maybe once a month ... if it's well done, I can actually devour a whole little porterhouse," she said.
As you might imagine, Stewart has her own special way of preparing this cut, and she counts the recipe as one of her absolute favorites. It appears in Martha: The Cookbook, the entertaining and cooking legend's 100th cookbook, full of her most cherished recipes. "Many people just don't know how to cook a steak, so I wanted to put that [recipe] in," she told Daily Meal. Curious to learn more about how to cook one of Martha Stewart's favorite foods? Luckily for her fans, Stewart is happy to share her ultra-simple approach to a perfect porterhouse.
How to ace a porterhouse steak, Martha Stewart's way
Restaurants often serve porterhouses with fancy sauces and other flashy accouterments. This is the opposite of how Martha Stewart cooks her porterhouse steak, as she told Daily Meal: "I very gently salt it and pepper it, and then I sear it, and then I put it in the broiler. And I have an open-air broiler I call the salamander, and that's what I like to cook it in. But simple, simple, simple and not overdone."
Stewart's approach is easy but brilliant, as broiling porterhouse steak is one of the best ways to cook it to perfection. The irregular, protruding bone that connects the tenderloin and strip can prevent the steak from lying flat in a pan and taking on a beautiful, even crust. The oven cooks the meat much more evenly, and the high heat of the broiler helps to create that prized browned exterior. You don't need a salamander to pull this off; just set your broiler to the highest temperature possible.
As for the preliminary searing step, Stewart briefly demonstrates her method in a video on Facebook. She browns the beef in a cast-iron skillet, making sure the pan is hot enough to sizzle the meat right off the bat. After finishing it in the oven, she serves the porterhouse with a mouthwatering compound butter full of herbs and a glass of Cabernet Sauvignon. Simple, delicious, and elegant without too much fuss — what's more Martha than that?
Static Media owns and operates Daily Meal and Tasting Table.