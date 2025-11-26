The Simple Fix To Watery Fruit Pie Is Already In Your Pantry

Did you make or purchase a fruit pie only to notice that it turned out quite watery and unappetizing? Fruit, especially the juiciest ones like peaches or berries, will release juice over time, typically during baking. However, before you toss the pie into the compost bin, there's a simple fix for this that may already be in your pantry. This easy add-in will also instantly fix overly syrupy canned pie filling and comes as an expert-approved tip. We spoke with Walleska Cianfanelli, an executive pastry chef who works with Wilton Sweet Studio, who reveals that cornstarch is the solution to all your runny fruit pie problems.

Of course, you can't just simply dust your pie filling with cornstarch or mix it in and call it a day. Be prepared to do some cooking. "To fix a baked pie, cornstarch works best as a slurry," Cianfanelli explains. "First, stir equal parts of cornstarch and cold water until smooth..." You don't want lumps in the slurry (here's what water temperature you should use), so it's important to mix well in a saucepan or in a mixing bowl. Then, this mixture, once heated, will become a thickener that can fix watery pies or runny syrups. For the same reason, we mix cornstarch slurry into the soups, gravies, and sauces we wish to thicken.