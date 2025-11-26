The Simple Fix To Watery Fruit Pie Is Already In Your Pantry
Did you make or purchase a fruit pie only to notice that it turned out quite watery and unappetizing? Fruit, especially the juiciest ones like peaches or berries, will release juice over time, typically during baking. However, before you toss the pie into the compost bin, there's a simple fix for this that may already be in your pantry. This easy add-in will also instantly fix overly syrupy canned pie filling and comes as an expert-approved tip. We spoke with Walleska Cianfanelli, an executive pastry chef who works with Wilton Sweet Studio, who reveals that cornstarch is the solution to all your runny fruit pie problems.
Of course, you can't just simply dust your pie filling with cornstarch or mix it in and call it a day. Be prepared to do some cooking. "To fix a baked pie, cornstarch works best as a slurry," Cianfanelli explains. "First, stir equal parts of cornstarch and cold water until smooth..." You don't want lumps in the slurry (here's what water temperature you should use), so it's important to mix well in a saucepan or in a mixing bowl. Then, this mixture, once heated, will become a thickener that can fix watery pies or runny syrups. For the same reason, we mix cornstarch slurry into the soups, gravies, and sauces we wish to thicken.
Cornstarch slurry should be your go-to fruit pie thickener
Once you have your cornstarch slurry in hand, Cianfanelli adds that it's important to "scoop out some of the runny juices, whisk in the slurry, and return the mixture to a saucepan." Keep the heat at medium to keep from burning. "Cook until thick and glossy," the pastry chef instructs, "[and] make sure it gets to a boil..." From there Cianfanelli suggests you "fold it back into the fruit and return it to the crust." Consistent whisking will prevent the slurry mixture from becoming clumpy.
It's important to remember that, as the mixture cools down more, it will continue to thicken. If the fruits in your pie are soft and mushy, like strawberries, you may want to allow the cooked pie mixture to cool down before folding in the fruits. Additional heat may cause the fruits to become runny again.
Once this is all done, pop that pie back into the refrigerator to allow the filling to set further. This will continue to prevent the pie filling from becoming watery again and preserve it longer. When you're finally ready to serve the dessert, be sure to check out our list of unique garnishes to top your pie with to make it look bakery-worthy.