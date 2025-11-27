Rick Steves' Must-Know Advice For Vegetarians Before Dining In Europe

Whether it's tips on how to pack light for a European getaway or a money-saving trick for eating breakfast on vacation, Rick Steves boasts a wealth of hard-earned knowledge for travelers. Some European-bound vacationers may struggle with the ability to express their dietary restrictions or preferences, specifically vegetarians, as well as having those preferences be understood by the server or restaurant. It's imperative to be very clear that you want absolutely no meat products in any of your food whatsoever. Steves offers key phrases on his blog post in a few popular European languages to learn so you can clearly communicate your dietary restrictions.

Steves notes that despite this challenge, many European countries are extremely familiar with vegetarianism and other dietary restrictions, especially in countries like Germany, Sweden, Switzerland, and Austria. While you may not find a wealth of strictly vegetarian entrees, there will likely always be at least some starters, salads, or side dishes that don't feature any meat products, or that can easily have the meat ingredients omitted.

Steves recommends starting the day off in a big way with a hearty, filling breakfast. Many restaurants or hotels will offer a plethora of options appropriate for vegetarians, like eggs, pastries, yogurt, oats, veggies, and cheese, so load up on protein and some carbohydrates to fuel you for the day ahead. Bringing snacks with you is also a great way to stave off starvation while you seek out something appropriate for you to eat. You don't necessarily need to pack an entire meal with you, but a protein bar or even a couple of handfuls of nuts can help you get through the day so you don't arrive hangry to your next meal.