Rick Steves' Must-Know Advice For Vegetarians Before Dining In Europe
Whether it's tips on how to pack light for a European getaway or a money-saving trick for eating breakfast on vacation, Rick Steves boasts a wealth of hard-earned knowledge for travelers. Some European-bound vacationers may struggle with the ability to express their dietary restrictions or preferences, specifically vegetarians, as well as having those preferences be understood by the server or restaurant. It's imperative to be very clear that you want absolutely no meat products in any of your food whatsoever. Steves offers key phrases on his blog post in a few popular European languages to learn so you can clearly communicate your dietary restrictions.
Steves notes that despite this challenge, many European countries are extremely familiar with vegetarianism and other dietary restrictions, especially in countries like Germany, Sweden, Switzerland, and Austria. While you may not find a wealth of strictly vegetarian entrees, there will likely always be at least some starters, salads, or side dishes that don't feature any meat products, or that can easily have the meat ingredients omitted.
Steves recommends starting the day off in a big way with a hearty, filling breakfast. Many restaurants or hotels will offer a plethora of options appropriate for vegetarians, like eggs, pastries, yogurt, oats, veggies, and cheese, so load up on protein and some carbohydrates to fuel you for the day ahead. Bringing snacks with you is also a great way to stave off starvation while you seek out something appropriate for you to eat. You don't necessarily need to pack an entire meal with you, but a protein bar or even a couple of handfuls of nuts can help you get through the day so you don't arrive hangry to your next meal.
Planning ahead is key
While this option may depend on the weather, a picnic is an ideal way to ensure you're eating exactly what you'd like and meets your preferences. In Paris, for example, you can pop into a few specialty stores like a fromagerie, a boulangerie, and a patisserie to pick up some cheese, a baguette, and a sweet treat (and maybe even some wine) before heading out to a park or the banks of the Seine to enjoy your custom haul. Most countries will also have prepared food items in supermarkets and bakeries, like sandwiches and salads. Similar to a picnic, the streets are a wonderful option for vegetarians, as many street foods and smaller food vendors in lots of countries offer many meat-free items, selling things like falafel, pizza, and pierogis.
Lastly, for those who are vegan or have more extreme restrictions around food, it may be worthwhile to seek out lodging with a small kitchen to be able to prepare food for yourself, especially if you're traveling outside of major metropolitan or cosmopolitan cities that may not have as many restaurants able to cater to your exact needs. Even if you wind up staying in a traditional lodging without a kitchen, it's a good idea to hit a store or supermarket nearby when you arrive to load up on suitable snacks, like yogurt, fruit, milk, and cereals that you can keep in your hotel fridge. Learn more from Rick Steves with his 10 best tips for dining on vacation.