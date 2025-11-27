A Convenient Way To Clean Your Kitchen Backsplash Is Sitting In Your Bathroom Right Now

Bubbling stew and sputtering oil — no, that's not an incantation; it's just the nightmare existence of your poor, battered backsplash. Keeping this surface clean can feel like a never-ending battle, but there is a convenient solution on hand. In fact, it's already sitting in your bathroom as toothpaste may be the trick to a gleaming backsplash.

Armed with a tube of toothpaste and a toothbrush, targeting dirty tiles and grout is easy. The process is simple: Wipe the backsplash with a water-soaked cloth or sponge, apply toothpaste liberally, scrub with the toothbrush, then rinse. It's a strategy to nail before investing in the evolving trend of mosaic backsplashes. And, for extremely dirty surfaces? Amplify the grease-lifting results with a sneaky splash of white vinegar.

Forget complicated instructions and harsh chemicals. The bristles of a toothbrush — obviously a designated "cleaning" tool, not your own — are designed to remove stubborn items from awkward crevices. The paste itself contains mild abrasives, like calcium carbonate, which lift stains while removing grime. Check the ingredients label, too. Many toothpastes also contain baking soda (an alkaline notorious for its odor-eliminating properties) and the disinfectant, hydrogen peroxide. That's an impressive concoction for blitzing your backsplash clean.