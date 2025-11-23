The Easy Way To Make Store-Bought Vanilla Ice Cream 10x Lighter And Fluffier

Sometimes, store-bought vanilla ice cream can be a little hard, icy, and not exactly dreamy-creamy. If you've found yourself in this exact predicament, we've got just the expert tip for you to transform store-bought vanilla ice cream, making it both fluffier and lighter. Chef Melissa Gaman writes for Tasting Table, "To turn dense, rich ice cream into a light-as-air version that melts in your mouth, all you need is some heavy cream and an electric mixer."

First, she advises you to allow the store-bought ice cream to soften. Placing the tub on the counter would do the trick. Then, whip very cold heavy cream into stiff peaks. Don't over-whip because the cream can curdle. If the tub of ice cream is soft enough, fold the whipped cream [in batches] into the ice cream until well combined. Gaman states, "I like a ratio of a half cup of heavy cream, whipped, to four cups of ice cream, but you can tweak the proportions." If you want the ice cream to be even lighter and fluffier, increase the amount of heavy cream. If you enjoy denser ice cream, you can keep the ratio as Gaman advises, or reduce the whipped cream by half. Then, simply refreeze the mixture. The result will be an airier, lighter, and fluffier vanilla ice cream that will remind you of decadent mousse.