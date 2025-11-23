The Easy Way To Make Store-Bought Vanilla Ice Cream 10x Lighter And Fluffier
Sometimes, store-bought vanilla ice cream can be a little hard, icy, and not exactly dreamy-creamy. If you've found yourself in this exact predicament, we've got just the expert tip for you to transform store-bought vanilla ice cream, making it both fluffier and lighter. Chef Melissa Gaman writes for Tasting Table, "To turn dense, rich ice cream into a light-as-air version that melts in your mouth, all you need is some heavy cream and an electric mixer."
First, she advises you to allow the store-bought ice cream to soften. Placing the tub on the counter would do the trick. Then, whip very cold heavy cream into stiff peaks. Don't over-whip because the cream can curdle. If the tub of ice cream is soft enough, fold the whipped cream [in batches] into the ice cream until well combined. Gaman states, "I like a ratio of a half cup of heavy cream, whipped, to four cups of ice cream, but you can tweak the proportions." If you want the ice cream to be even lighter and fluffier, increase the amount of heavy cream. If you enjoy denser ice cream, you can keep the ratio as Gaman advises, or reduce the whipped cream by half. Then, simply refreeze the mixture. The result will be an airier, lighter, and fluffier vanilla ice cream that will remind you of decadent mousse.
The addition of whipped cream makes ice cream mousse-like
Gaman explains why the resulting ice cream tastes like mousse and has its texture. She states, "This method works because it has a similar process to making mousse. The light texture in mousse comes from gradually adding air from whipped cream or egg whites into a heavy base, until the two textures fuse. In this case, softened ice cream is the heavy base."
If you're not a huge fan of vanilla ice cream and are wondering whether this trick works with other flavors, the answer is yes. Most ice creams are already made with milk or cream, so when you add whipped cream, you're simply adding more of an ingredient that's already there. We wouldn't recommend mixing the whipped cream with sorbet, which is usually dairy-free, as you'll likely end up with a runny mess.
If you're looking for more ways to elevate your store-bought, be sure to check out our list of the 14 canned ingredients to use to elevate vanilla ice cream. Additionally, for folks who love savory-sweet desserts, try adding a pinch of everything bagel seasoning to elevate vanilla ice cream.