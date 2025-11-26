What Is The 10-Minute Rule For Cooking Fish, And Does It Actually Work?

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Fish is a delicate protein that may be daunting to cook at home. Because of their short muscle fibers, less connective tissue, and higher water content, fish cook much faster than red meat and poultry. But what's the sweet spot for cooking times? One of the many tips you should know when cooking fish is the 10-minute rule, which instructs us to tack on 10 minutes of cooking for every inch of thickness.

To confirm this rule, we spoke with Chef Kevin Tien of Moon Rabbit, who agrees with the guidelines for home cooks. "I do agree with it for the average home cook," Tien confirms. "It's a good rule because it works across multiple cooking methods and helps people from overcooking fish, which is really easy to do." Burnt, dried-out fish is a waste of money and a good meal, but it's the most common fish cooking mistake — one that you can't undo.

There are certain caveats to the 10-minute rule that deserve mentioning. For example, if you're cooking the fish in a sauce, you should add 5 minutes to the cooking time. Another factor that Tien notes is whether your fillets have skin or not. "The skin acts as a barrier to the fish and needs a longer cooking time," the chef adds. "If there is no skin, I would cook the fish a few minutes less per side." Cooking fish with skin on is a wise decision if you're grilling your fillets.