The Seafood Cooking Method That Works For Almost Every Kind Of Fish

For those of you thinking that both pan-searing and oven-roasting a fish may dry it out, you have a point. Luckily, Kumar knows how to keep your fish filets moist and tender. "As for tips to keep in mind to create a beautiful sear, pat the fish dry to remove excess liquid prior to frying," he explains, "and for more lean cuts, add a touch of broth to the pan before popping it in the oven to keep the fish moist."

The broth you use can be vegetable or chicken broth, and it only needs to be a touch. Your pan-seared fish does not have to swim in it. A little butter in the pan before going into the oven will also help keep the fish rich, buttery, and moist. That butter will help thicken the broth, so it doesn't feel too soupy or runny when you pull the fish out of the oven.

Finally, to add back more moisture, a squirt of lemon juice will do wonders in that department, as well as brighten the flavors of your fish. After all, lemon makes all the difference in your fish dishes.