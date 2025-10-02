The Seafood Cooking Method That Works For Almost Every Kind Of Fish
Craving seafood this week, but struggling with how to prepare the ingredients? Well, luckily for us, Chef Jay Kumar, the owner of LORE in Park Slope, Brooklyn, has revealed the one cooking method that works for almost every kind of fish. "A typical everyday method would be to sear the fish in a hot pan to create a nice crust, " Kumar says, "and finish it in the oven."
This method is a good catch-all for most types of fish, but as Kumar explains, there are exceptions. "This method isn't suitable for all fish, such as delicate or thin fish since the meat falls apart easily." Delicate or thin fish include walleye and sole.But if you're thinking of cooking salmon, swordfish, or rockfish, go right ahead and try Kumar's tip. In fact, you can test it out with our delicious pan-seared rockfish recipe this week. Or, check out our mouthwatering pan-seared swordfish with lemon butter sauce recipe. Just be sure not to skip our foolproof pan searing method for the crispiest fish skin, if that's what you're craving.
Keep fish moist and tender by cooking it in broth, and don't skip the lemon
For those of you thinking that both pan-searing and oven-roasting a fish may dry it out, you have a point. Luckily, Kumar knows how to keep your fish filets moist and tender. "As for tips to keep in mind to create a beautiful sear, pat the fish dry to remove excess liquid prior to frying," he explains, "and for more lean cuts, add a touch of broth to the pan before popping it in the oven to keep the fish moist."
The broth you use can be vegetable or chicken broth, and it only needs to be a touch. Your pan-seared fish does not have to swim in it. A little butter in the pan before going into the oven will also help keep the fish rich, buttery, and moist. That butter will help thicken the broth, so it doesn't feel too soupy or runny when you pull the fish out of the oven.
Finally, to add back more moisture, a squirt of lemon juice will do wonders in that department, as well as brighten the flavors of your fish. After all, lemon makes all the difference in your fish dishes.