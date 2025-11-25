People Are Willing To Drive Long Distances For A Taste Of This Fried Chicken Chain

"Good things come to those who wait," the saying goes. "Nothing worth having comes easy" is another famous idiom, and it seems like both apply to Lee's Famous Recipe Chicken. This restaurant chain is nowhere near as big as KFC or Popeyes, but fans of Lee's Chicken are hardcore and dedicated. You'd be hard-pressed to find someone who drives an hour to get KFC, but people will do it for Lee's Chicken.

YouTuber BigBelly Bob drove 40 minutes to do a review of Lee's Chicken, and based on his reaction, it was worth the effort. Sure, that was for a video review, so maybe it makes sense that he would go out of his way, but you can also find reviews on Yelp and TripAdvisor from people who drove well out of their way to get to Lee's because they like the chicken that much. A Redditor claimed to have worked with someone who drove from Danville to Lake Bluff in Illinois to get Lee's Chicken, which is around 175 miles.

On Facebook, there are users expressing the same sentiment. One said they drove 100 miles round trip from Albion, Michigan, to Kalamazoo to get some chicken. Part of the reason people drive so far to get Lee's is that it's only in 13 states plus one Canadian province. In many of those states, there's only a single location. In total, Lee's has 137 locations, with the bulk of them in Ohio and Kentucky.