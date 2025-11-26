Martha Stewart Says No Thanks To These 7 Foods Every Time

Martha Stewart is the type of TV personality that seems to effortlessly draw our attention, no matter what she's doing: picking out flowers, baking a cake, shelling shrimp, or going to prison. It is not easy to look glamorous while doing all these things (especially the last one), yet she has succeeded in this time and again. Her good taste in all realms of home life and beyond seems to have propelled her career and given us, the ranks of people who have no idea how to behave in a kitchen, a model to follow when making any food or home-related decision.

To get a holistic picture of this model, it's important to know not only what Stewart likes, but also what she doesn't like. She has given us many pearls of wisdom over a long and illustrious career, but there's no way she could have given us all the advice she has in store just yet, which is why knowing her dislikes can help us piece together a fuller picture. To that end, here is a series of foods and types of foods that Stewart says no thanks to every time.