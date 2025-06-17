The Unique Southern Meat Martha Stewart Will Never Eat

There's a nuanced difference between being a picky eater and being a skeptical one — even for professional foodies. For Martha Stewart, the line gets drawn at wild game meat, specifically raccoon. As Stewart shared on "Late Night with Seth Meyers," "I have been to a raccoon and chicken supper once." When Meyers asked whether she tried the raccoon, Stewart replied with a succinct and visibly unappetized, "No." The chef elaborated, "I don't like to eat rare things," to which Meyers quipped, "Raccoons aren't that rare." Quoth Stewart: "They're rare on the table."

In the rural American South, however, spying raccoon meat on the dinner table isn't rare at all. To foodies in this region, baked raccoon with sweet potatoes is a traditional holiday dish. On the palate, raccoon meat tastes like a gamier, richer dark-meat turkey. The taste is also often described as a mix between venison and goose meat.

The interview was held in promotion of "Yes, Chef!," NBC's new cooking competition show, co-hosted by Stewart and fellow celebrity chef José Andrés. In a sneak peek aired on "Late Night," the show's competitors were seen making foie gras (goose liver), so Stewart clearly isn't deterred by less mainstream cuts like offal. Stewart is also an outspoken fan of fish tartare, another less-common meaty dish. But, when it comes to raccoon, not even washing it down with a glass of iced tea with lemon (her favorite dinnertime drink) could redeem this unusual game meat for the chef.