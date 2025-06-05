Martha Stewart's Favorite Travel Destination And The Dish She Would Eat 'Every Day'

When you think Martha Stewart, you likely picture her iconic East Coast elegance, polished silver, a yard lined with blue hydrangeas, and the ever-present aroma of her signature roasted chicken. You might assume her favorite travel destination is somewhere classic, like Nice in the South of France, ideally paired with a dish as comforting as coq au vin – but the woman who redefined domesticity continues to surprise us. In an interview with People, Stewart revealed that her favorite place to travel is "Japan, by far." And honestly? We get it.

From simple, yet meticulously crafted cuisine to serene design, Japan checks every box for someone with Stewart's famously impeccable taste. And naturally, when asked about her go-to dish, it was all about freshness. "I could probably eat a fish tartare every day," the entrepreneur shared. "I would probably change the fish from day to day, like between fluke and flounder and tuna and hake. Anything ultra fresh. That would be very good."

Fish tartare, often confused with ceviche, is made with sushi-grade raw fish, like salmon or tuna, sliced into small cubes. Unlike ceviche, which uses citrus to cure the fish, fish tartare is all about celebrating the raw factor. The natural texture and flavor of the fish take center stage, gently bound with sauces designed to complement, not overpower its freshness. Light and endlessly customizable, it's no wonder Stewart is such a big fan.