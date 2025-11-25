To baste or not to baste. That is the question that keeps coming up as you get ready to slide your Thanksgiving turkey in the oven. The argument in favor is that it stops the bird from drying out. The argument against it is that moisture is the enemy of crispy skin. What might help make your decision easy is knowing exactly when to baste a turkey so it's not dry.

Basting is the process of spooning hot, seasoned fat or liquid over meat or fish as it cooks. It helps keep the inside moist while building a caramelized crust on the outside. How often you baste — and what you baste with — depends on what you're cooking. To baste a steak, for instance, you start spooning over melted butter infused with garlic and rosemary right after searing, and continue until the center is cooked to your liking and the exterior has developed a deep brown crust. To get perfectly crispy skin on fish, leave the skin side untouched and baste only the fleshy side with butter until it's cooked through.

When it comes to roasting a turkey, you want to take a different approach. If you baste the bird too early in the process, or too often, the skin is likely to end up as a soggy mess. Instead, baste the turkey every 30 to 45 minutes to make sure the inside stays moist while the skin can still get nice and crispy.