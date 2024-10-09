Get Extra Crispy Fish Skin By Leaving That Fillet Alone

If you're aiming to amp up your seafood skills, it's crucial to know how to get crunchy fish skin. The alternative is sad. Nobody likes limp fish skin; they'll toss it aside, wasting a great source of omega-3 fatty acids, mind you.

To achieve the crispiness of your dreams, there's one piece of advice to keep at the forefront of your mind: Leave that fillet alone. As your oil crackles, you might be tempted to shove the fillet around with your spatula, but that would be a big mistake. Because fish is so fragile, overhandling can damage it, or make the meat tough and dry.

Pour a couple of tablespoons of high smoke point oil, like peanut oil or avocado oil, into your pan. Add your fish over medium-high heat, skin side down. For a foolproof searing method, wait three to four minutes, and watch for browning along the edges of the skin without touching the fish itself, allowing the fillet to crisp up with no distractions. By the time you flip it, your fillet will depart from the pan with ease — no sticking involved.