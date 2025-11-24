Here's How You Can Finally Erase Coffee Rings On Your Mugs With A Dishwasher Tablet

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Even after running your coffee mug through the dishwasher, it may still have unsightly coffee ring stains. This happens because the tannins and oils in your coffee will adhere to the surface of your favorite mug. Then, when it is exposed to high heat (like the dishwasher), the compounds chemically bond with the mug, making them more stubborn and harder to clean. Soaking it overnight or scrubbing at the stain might not help, but we do have a fast (and easy) solution.

Try using a dishwasher tablet to get rid of ugly coffee stains on porcelain and ceramic mugs. Note that dishwasher pods won't work for this hack, only dry, solid tablets, like these BLUELAND Eco-friendly Biobased Dishwasher Tablets on Amazon. Break off a piece of the tablet or cut off the end with a knife before filling your mug with warm water and dissolving the tablet piece inside. Let it sit overnight and then clean it with dish soap and warm water in the morning.

If you have coffee stains on a glass or stainless steel coffee pot, this method works just as well. Start by boiling water on the stove before adding the boiling water and a piece of a dishwasher tablet (or a whole tablet) to your pot. Let it sit for about 30 minutes, and then pour the water down your sink. Wash the pot with dish soap and water, and if you still see residue or stains, repeat the process again.