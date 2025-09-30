The Unexpected Way To Clean Coffee Stains From Your Mugs

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

When your favorite coffee mug winds up with unsightly brown stains on the inside, the last thing you want to do is damage the cup by cleaning it too harshly. To remove those stubborn stains without resorting to abrasive cleaners, denture tablets can come to the rescue. It sounds odd, but tons of tea and coffee lovers swear by the product for its stain-removing power.

As you can guess, these products are normally used to clean dentures, but they also work wonders to remove stains from kitchen dishes, including mugs made of plastic, ceramic, metal, glass, and porcelain. Denture tablets contain many of the same stain-fighting ingredients as laundry detergent and other cleaning products, but are gentler on surfaces, not to mention cheap and easy to find at drugstores or online. This 90-count box of Efferdent Denture Cleaner Tablets sells for around $4.50 on Amazon.

To clean your mugs, place one denture tablet inside (or two if you're cleaning a large or very heavily stained cup). Pour in some hot water, and the tablet should bubble and fizz to signify that it's been activated. Let the mixture sit overnight, then dump the water out. Gently clean the mug's interior with a sponge or cloth and rinse well, and it'll be sparkling-clean and ready to carry your homemade cafe lattes once more. This same technique also works on stained coffee pots, as well as plastic lids for tumblers and thermoses.