Remove Pesky Coffee Stains With One Pantry Staple

If coffee is famous for one thing, it's waking us up. One unfortunate side effect of sipping a cup of coffee while half-asleep or rushing to work, however, is the increased risk of spills — and, consequently, stains. Luckily, if you're ever trying to rid yourself of a dreaded coffee splotch in a pinch, you likely have one of two tools available to you right inside your pantry: either baking soda or white vinegar.

Baking soda and white vinegar help to treat your coffee stains in entirely different ways. White vinegar works by dissolving the stain. This is because vinegar and coffee are both acidic, and acidic liquids are great solvents for acid-based stains. The chemical interaction between the two pulls coffee molecules from the stained surface, allowing them to be washed away. Meanwhile, baking soda works by oxidizing the stain. Baking soda is a very alkaline substance — the opposite of acidic — and so it easily reacts with acidic ingredients like coffee. During this chemical reaction, it breaks down the coffee molecules while also soaking up any remaining coffee with its dry, powdery texture. It is worth noting that you should not try to use both baking soda and white vinegar at once, as they will simply react with one another instead of with the coffee, ultimately having no effect on the stain.