Skip The Scrubbing — This Fizzy Cleaner Tackles Coffee Stains And Dirty Coffee Makers

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Among the worst kitchen items to clean, anything your precious morning cup of joe touches tops the list, including said cup. That's because, in addition to its energizing caffeine and delicious, complex flavors, coffee also contains components that make it an especially stubborn stain contributor. It has chromogens, compounds that shape its flavor profile and also provide its brown color. It's basically in coffee's DNA to stain everything from your mugs to your coffee maker. But does that mean we're suggesting you give up coffee if you want a cleaner kitchen? Of course, not.

The secret to enjoying your coffee without stressing over cleaning lies in finding an easy but effective solution. And we've got just the thing, a perhaps unexpected way to rid your mugs and more of coffee stains for good: Alka-Seltzer. That's right, the same product you use to reduce heartburn also tackles tough java stains. This is because it contains sodium bicarbonate and citric acid. The former is baking soda and the latter is acid that works like lemon juice or vinegar — all of which are proven cleaning heroes. Sodium bicarbonate is gentle but abrasive, able to break down stains without damaging surfaces. Citric acid can break down the chemical composition of stains, making it all the easier for sodium bicarbonate to scrub up. You can make your own cleaning solution with these ingredients, or just pop in Alka-Seltzer tablets. It's affordable, chemical-free, incredibly quick and effortless — and it works.